TECH TIES

Senate defense bill includes U.S.-Israel defense tech cooperation provision

A similar provision in the House version of the bill has drawn controversy, with critics falsely claiming it would merge the U.S. and Israeli militaries or undermine U.S. sovereignty

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s draft of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act includes a provision based on the FUTURES Act, establishing a U.S.-Israel Defense Cooperation Initiative, according to an executive summary released on Thursday by the committee and congressional officials.

A similar provision in the House version of the bill attracted significant controversy in anti-Israel circles — with critics falsely claiming that the measure would irrevocably merge the U.S. and Israeli militaries or undermine U.S. sovereignty — with multiple House members vowing to try to strip the provision from the bill. Top lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have defended the provision.

A congressional official said that the Senate provision has some adjustments from the House bill and the original FUTURES Act, with a focus on medium- and long-term threats; the original bill encompasses numerous areas of cooperation that already exist between the U.S. and Israel.

The official also emphasized that the idea that the legislation would integrate the U.S. and Israeli militaries is a “misconception” and a “fallacy.”

The precise text of the Senate bill, which was amended in a closed session, will not be available for a few days.

Critics have also begun attacking a provision of the Senate’s draft of the 2027 Intelligence Authorization Act, titled, “United States-Israel Intelligence Sharing Enhancement,” which aims to increase intelligence collaboration and sharing with Israel to counter shared threats from Iran and other adversaries.

The legislation directs the administration, “subject to applicable law and the protection of intelligence sources and methods” to expand intelligence sharing with Israel, and limits the ability of this or a future administration to suspend or reduce intelligence sharing unless the administration documents and notifies Congress of a “specific and identifiable national security concern” raised by such collaboration.

It also calls for expanded intelligence sharing with other Abraham Accords countries, except in cases in which the administration finds that a recipient of such intelligence cooperation maintains any intelligence, defense or technology cooperation with a U.S. adversary.

According to the executive summary released on Thursday, the Senate NDAA also authorizes increased funding for existing U.S.-Israel cooperative programs in countering drones and subterranean warfare and maintains support for cooperative missile-defense programs.

The NDAA also includes an “initiative to bolster defense cooperation among the United States and signatories of the Abraham Accords,” according to the executive summary. A source familiar with the legislation said the provision parallels the OASIS in the Middle East Act, which directs the Pentagon to develop a coordinated air and missile defense acquisition strategy with Israel, Abraham Accords members and other Middle East allies, further building on current air-defense integration efforts.

The bill would additionally condition funding to the Lebanese Armed Forces on its actions to counter Hezbollah — similar to a provision in the House bill — and to the Syrian government on its actions to disarm foreign fighters and jihadists in the country.

The Senate draft of the NDAA would also provide congressional authorization for the Civil Military Coordination Center — established by U.S. Central Command, alongside Israel, other U.S. partners and international organizations, to oversee ceasefire and stabilization efforts in Gaza — “as a subsidiary of the Board of Peace to oversee the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire in pursuit of Hamas’ complete and permanent disarmament,” according to the executive summary.