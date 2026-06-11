Klain has no disdain for Platner’s Nazi tattoo
Plus, the dark money op bankrolling Justice Dems' midterm push
Good Thursday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we do a deep dive into the dark-money machine backing Justice Democrats PAC as the group boosts far-left candidates in the midterms, and report on former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s defense of Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo. We cover the U.S.’ overnight strikes targeting Iran and the Islamic Republic’sattacks on U.S. military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan as U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz travels to the region, and report on Brad Lander’s claim that he is not endorsing Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier, with whom he put out an ad. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Ambassador Mike Waltz, Lily Cohen and Tal Politis.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- The U.S. and Iran continued to trade strikes overnight, with the U.S. targeting Iranian military infrastructure, including air-defense systems, radars and drone command-and-control units, while Iran fired at U.S. bases in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain. More below.
- Amid the ongoing exchanges of fire, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz is in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain this week, marking the first public visit by a senior U.S. official to the Middle East since the war with Iran began on Feb. 28, Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss reports.
- On Capitol Hill, the House Appropriations Committee’s Defense subcommittee is holding its markup of next fiscal year’s defense bill.
- Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Don Beyer (D-VA) will speak this evening at a Progressive Policy Institute event billed as “Working Toward a New Era of Patriotism and Democratic Renewal” at the National Press Club in Washington.
- The Center for a New American Security is holding a daylong summit on Congress’ role in national security. Those slated to speak include Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Reps. Adam Smith (D-WA), Don Bacon (R-NE) and Jason Crow (D-CO); former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. (ret.) CQ Brown and the Hudson Institute’s David Feith.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS
The Likud party’s statement on Wednesday confirming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would stand on the ballot this fall put to bed long-swirling rumors that the prime minister was considering forgoing another run — potentially in exchange for the government dropping its legal case against him.
That speculation had deepened earlier in the week, when President Donald Trump publicly mused whether Netanyahu, whom Trump referred to as “a wartime prime minister,” might decide to exit politics. A survey released this week by the Israel Democracy Institute found that 61% of Israelis — including 57% of Jewish Israelis and 87% of Arab Israelis — think Netanyahu should refrain from seeking another term.
With Netanyahu ending speculation about his political future, the focus now turns to the candidates seeking to unseat him.
Gadi Eisenkot’s ascent — earlier this week, a Channel 12 poll found for the first time that more Israelis favored him over Netanyahu as prime minister — comes as the former IDF chief of staff, who lost a son and two nephews in the Hamas war, becomes increasingly critical of Netanyahu, in whose war cabinet Eisenkot sat. As Israeli journalist Nadav Eyal points out, Eisenkot “isn’t seen as aggressive toward anyone but Netanyahu.”
Meanwhile, former Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid have experienced little momentum after they announced their merger into the “Together” slate in April.
The two made a risky bet in joining forces with many months to go before the election — one that can’t easily be undone. And while their broad coalition was successful in 2021, it’s unclear if Together’s tent is big enough for all the anti-Netanyahu voters — in a changed electorate post-Oct. 7 — whom Bennett and Lapid would need to pick up.
FOLLOW THE MONEY
The anti-Israel dark money group behind Justice Democrats’ midterm splurge
The Justice Democrats PAC, the outside group best known for elevating the congressional Squad to power in 2018, has become the driving force behind this cycle’s slate of far-left primary candidates. And powering the Justice Democrats this year is a dark-money machine operating out of a PostalAnnex in a strip mall near Anaheim, Calif: the Institute for Middle East Understanding, a fierce critic of Israeli policy, and its new political arm, the IMEU Policy Project, Jewish Insider’s Will Bredderman reports.
Paper trail: A review of financial disclosures from these three groups reveals that just as the Middle East conflict has become a defining issue for insurgent candidates on the left, it has also become increasingly crucial to Justice Democrats’ outreach and finances. With Israel at the center of this year’s primary debates, Justice Democrats has lent considerable resources — cash, staff and know-how — to an array of socialist-minded candidates and smaller committees, including American Priorities super PAC. And helping bankroll it is the IMEU Policy Project, which formed just five months after the Oct. 7 attacks and quickly took in $400,000 from its parent organization.