CANDIDATE CHASM

Lander says he’s not endorsing congressional candidate with whom he put out an ad

Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, now running to oust Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), denied he’s backing Democratic Socialists of America-affiliated Darializa Avila Chevalier in her race against Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) — even though the two appeared together in an ad paid for jointly by both of their campaigns.

Avila Chevalier has come under fire for promoting Russian propaganda lines and COVID-19 disinformation online, as well as for participating in an anti-Israel rally the day after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, a demonstration that Lander himself denounced as “vile” and “heinous.” But pressed about his choice to pay for and appear in an ad with Avila Chevalier that aired during the NBA finals, Lander only talked about the man in the middle of the TV spot: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has endorsed both candidates.

“I’m honored to have the support of Mayor Mamdani and to be part of his team in this congressional election,” Lander said. “He and his team suggested a Knicks colors-themed ad to show what a team looks like, and how you show up for the city you love.”

Lander maintained that just because he and Avila Chevalier are on the same “team,” that doesn’t mean he’s on her roster of endorsers.

“I’m not supporting any other congressional candidates in New York City, I am focused on my election,” he said, adding when pressed. “Different members of a team play different roles.”

Lander is unique among the three candidates Mamdani has backed for Congress in that he is not a member of the DSA nor has he sought the group’s endorsement. While running for mayor in 2025, he said he had left the DSA after 30 years of membership over their promotion of the post-Oct. 7 rally attended by Avila Chevalier, who is both a member and endorsee of the leftist group.