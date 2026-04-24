ON THE HILL

House Republicans again aim to leverage U.S. funding to seek accountability for Oct. 7 attacks

The bill introduces a new version of the provision put forward by House Republicans last year that would withhold funding for the United Nations secretariat

Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee, in their draft 2027 funding bill for the State Department, are again aiming to leverage U.S. funding to the United Nations and other foreign programs to seek accountability for involvement by U.N. employees and others in the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

They made similar efforts during the 2026 government funding process, but the provisions were ultimately excluded from the final 2026 funding bill.

The bill introduces a new version of the provision put forward by House Republicans last year that would withhold funding for the United Nations secretariat — the U.N. management headed by the secretary-general — until the U.N. agrees to waive privileges and immunities for United Nations Relief and Works Agency employees or employees of other U.N. entities in cases involving gross violations of human rights, acts of terrorism, support for terrorism or other serious criminal conduct.

The move is an effort to respond to findings that UNRWA employees took part in the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and subsequently were involved in holding hostages and engaging in other terrorist activity in Gaza.

The provision also withholds any funding for any entities that fail to comply within 90 days with U.S. inspector general requests related to projects and programs in Gaza, the Oct. 7 attacks or support for terrorism.

“The bill also includes a provision to help provide justice for victims murdered in the October 7 terrorist attacks, including 50 American citizens, by requiring full accountability for the UNRWA staff involved in this vicious attack,” Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL), who chairs the subcommittee with jurisdiction over the bill, said at a Thursday meeting. “In addition, the bill includes a new provision cutting off funds to any international organization that refuses to cooperate with inspector general investigations into whether October 7 terrorists are on its staff.”

Under the 2026 funding bill, 10% of U.S. funding to the U.N. and its agencies is conditioned on the State Department’s certification that the recipients of that funding are taking credible steps to counter anti-Israel bias, informing donors when aid has been diverted or destroyed and implementing policies to vet staff for terrorist affiliations, among a range of unrelated reforms.

In the new bill, House Republicans proposed increasing that to 15% of the funding in question.

More broadly, the bill would leverage U.S. foreign aid by tying aid levels to cooperation with various U.S. priorities, including recipients’ U.N. votes and their efforts to oppose U.S. adversaries, maintaining a provision first implemented in 2026.

It cuts funding for the U.N. by $1.8 billion, including slashing all funding for the U.N.’s regular budget, as well as cutting nearly $1 billion from humanitarian assistance programs generally.

It maintains the now-multiyear provision banning U.S. support for the UNRWA, as well as enhanced vetting and oversight procedures for assistance to the West Bank and Gaza. And it bans U.S. funding for the U.N. Human Rights Council and its Commission of Inquiry investigating Israel, the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

The bill eliminates a previous provision allowing the administration to waive a ban on U.S. aid to U.N. agencies or bodies led by states that support terrorism.

Overall, the bill cuts an additional $2.69 billion from the State Department budget — 6% of its 2026 funding — while maintaining the annual $3.3 billion military aid for Israel.

The bill adds a new provision prohibiting the admission or resettlement in the U.S. of any foreign national from Gaza.

It maintains bans on any effort to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel out of Jerusalem, or to establish any other U.S. diplomatic facility in Israel’s capital. It also maintains existing prohibitions and restrictions on U.S. aid to the Palestinians, and a ban on the taxation of U.S. aid, a provision crafted in response to Palestinian Authority policies.

It continues the U.S. weapons stockpile in Israel for an additional year, through 2029.

Regarding Iran, the bill would maintain bans on any Iran nuclear agreement that is not submitted to Congress for review, and would bar the revocation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ terrorism designation.

The bill would allow for continued U.S. aid to the Lebanese Armed Forces — which some Republicans argue should be cut off if Beirut’s military continues to fail to comply with its obligation to disarm Hezbollah.

House Republicans are seeking to strip out longstanding human rights conditions on a portion of the proposed $1.3 billion in U.S. military aid to Egypt, an effort that the Senate has previously rejected — though those conditions have habitually been waived by both the Trump and Biden administrations. It instructs the State Department to seek a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding with Egypt on military aid. The bill also includes $125 million in other national security aid to Egypt.

It would provide $845.1 million in budget support and $425 million in military aid to Jordan.

It fully defunds the U.S. Agency for Global Media — which, under previous leadership, faced criticism for a slow response to the protests in Iran — instead providing $540 million for a new “International Communications Activities” program requested by the president.