budget blocks
House Appropriations Committee aims to leverage U.N. funding for UNRWA accountability
The committee’s draft funding bill would ban funding for the U.N. Secretariat until the body provides the State Department with a copy of its investigations into UNRWA employees’ participation in Oct. 7
Rafah Police
The House Appropriations Committee’s draft 2026 National Security, Department of State and Related Programs Appropriations bill, released on Monday, aims to leverage U.S. funding for the United Nations to secure accountability for United Nations Relief and Works Agency employees’...
Become a premium subscriber