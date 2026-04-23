SLOTKIN SAYS

Elissa Slotkin denounces Democratic UM regent nominee Amir Makled

‘I’m going to have a problem with any candidate — Democrat, Republican or independent — who shares antisemitic and hateful posts on social media,’ the Michigan senator said

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) joined other Michigan Democrats in condemning Amir Makled, a Democratic nominee for regent of the University of Michigan, over Makled’s past comments on social media expressing antisemitic sentiments and support for terrorism.

“I’m going to have a problem with any candidate — Democrat, Republican or independent — who shares antisemitic and hateful posts on social media. Especially when they refuse to disavow those comments or show remorse,” Slotkin said in a statement to Jewish Insider on Thursday, in response to a question about Makled.

Makled was nominated for the post at the Michigan Democratic Party convention last weekend, replacing Jewish and pro-Israel regent Jordan Acker, who has been repeatedly harassed and has had his home vandalized by anti-Israel campus activists.

The convention, which also featured aggressive heckling of pro-Israel speakers, has left prominent Jewish Democrats in the state feeling alienated and unmoored from their party.

Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-MI) similarly criticized Makled, and Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) more broadly criticized the behavior of activists at the convention.