Israel approves new consuls-general in San Francisco, Houston

Adi Farjon is set to be Israel's consul-general in Houston, replacing Livia Link-Raviv; Ron Gerstenfeld will replace Marco Sermoneta as consul-general in San Francisco

Israel’s Cabinet approved diplomats to be sent to posts in the U.S. next summer, doing so in a unanimous vote in its weekly meeting on Sunday.

Adi Farjon is set to be Israel’s consul-general to Houston and the Southwest, replacing Livia Link-Raviv.

Farjon is currently the head of the Central Europe Department in the Israeli Foreign Ministry, and was previously a diplomat at the Israeli Embassy to U.N. institutions in Geneva, as well as in Berlin.

Ron Gerstenfeld was appointed consul-general in San Francisco and the Pacific Northwest, replacing Marco Sermoneta.

Gerstenfeld is the director of the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s Department for European Economic Affairs, and previously served in the Israeli embassies in Australia and Uruguay.

Both are expected to take their new posts in August.

The Cabinet also authorized new ambassadors to Ukraine, Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica and Uruguay, as well as consuls-general in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Sami Abu Janeb, previously deputy ambassador to Jordan, was appointed consul-general to Dubai.