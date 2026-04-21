DEM DISARRAY

Gary Peters ‘really disappointed’ by heckling of pro-Israel voices at Michigan Dem convention

‘We have to win in Michigan all up and down the ticket, and it's not helpful for people to be shouting down candidates who care deeply about the future of this country,’ Peters told JI

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) criticized divisive behavior by Democratic Party activists at the Michigan Democratic Party convention last weekend, where activists shouted down pro-Israel voices including Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) and a speaker supporting University of Michigan regent Jordan Acker. State Sen. Mallory McMorrow also faced some jeers.

“I was really disappointed by some of the behavior, by some folks who were just so negative to Democratic candidates,” Peters told Jewish Insider in a brief interview on Tuesday. “The way we win elections is when we are all united and I would hope that everyone would realize that the most important election for Democrats is going to be in November.”

Peters served for two election cycles as the chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, working to boost Democrats in swing states. He is retiring at the end of this term.

“We have to win in Michigan all up and down the ticket, and it’s not helpful for people to be shouting down candidates who care deeply about the future of this country,” he continued.

He follows Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-MI) in condemning the behavior of activists at last weekend’s convention.