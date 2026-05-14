RUSH HOUR IN BEIJING

Filmmaker Brett Ratner joins Trump’s delegation in China

Ratner decamped to Israel in 2023 after being accused of sexual misconduct; he returned to filmmaking with the ‘Melania’ documentary

Scandal-plagued filmmaker Brett Ratner, who moved to Israel after being accused of sexual misconduct, is joining President Donald Trump’s delegation to China this week to scout out locations for the newest “Rush Hour” movie.

Ratner, the director behind the “Rush Hour” franchise as well as the recent documentary about Melania Trump, accompanied Trump administration officials to their meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, traveling aboard Air Force One. Also participating in the delegation to Beijing are several top business executives including Elon Musk and outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Warner Bros. cut ties with Ratner in 2017 after he was accused by several women of sexual assault, including by actress Olivia Munn. Ratner, who has denied the allegations, fled Hollywood for Israel in 2023.

The release of “Melania” this year marked Ratner’s big-screen comeback. Paramount, which is headed by David Ellison, son of Trump donor Larry Ellison, is in talks to produce “Rush Hour 4.” The film is planned to shoot in China.

Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping comes amid a New York Times report that Chinese companies have been negotiating arms sales to Iran that would go through third countries so as to hide the shipments’ origins.