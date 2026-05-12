ON THE FENCE

Mikie Sherrill not committed to adopting tax credit to help fund Jewish education

The New Jersey governor’s office said she ‘will evaluate the program’ once more information is available; across the river, Gov. Kathy Hochul already agreed to join

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has not committed to joining a new federal education tax initiative being championed by Jewish community advocates to secure funding for Jewish day schools and yeshivas, which New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently agreed to adopt.

“Governor Sherrill will evaluate the program once the Trump Administration has finalized and published its rules. The Governor’s top priority is building New Jersey into the best public school system in the nation for all our kids,” Maggie Garbarino, Sherrill’s deputy press secretary, told Jewish Insider on Tuesday.

Starting in the 2027 tax year, the federal Education Freedom Tax Credit, part of President Donald Trump’s 2025 flagship policy package, provides a dollar-for-dollar tax credit — up to $1,700 annually — for donations to approved Scholarship Granting Organizations. These SGOs offer scholarships for a variety of K-12 public and private education expenses, including private school tuition, transportation and tutoring.

If states don’t opt in, taxpayers can still donate, but residents of that state won’t receive the benefit.

While nearly all Republican governors have already opted in, their Democratic counterparts have been hesitant. Some critics have voiced concerns that the program has insufficient oversight against fraud or that it could divert public money to private schools.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Hochul confirmed to JI that the governor told Jewish leaders at a private event hosted by Agudath Israel that she plans to opt in.

The move makes Hochul the second Democratic official to join the program, following Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in February.

Democratic leaders of other states with large Jewish populations have yet to say whether they intend to follow Hochul’s lead. In February, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said his administration “is awaiting federal guidance to address key questions about how this program would work.”

Shapiro’s spokesperson told JI on Monday that there are no updates on his stance.

Spokespeople for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger did not respond to requests for comment.

Spanberger is in a different position compared to other Democrats — because her predecessor, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, opted Virginia into the program shortly before leaving office, she would need to formally reverse that decision to prevent the state from joining.