PROBLEMATIC POST

Former Rep. Billy Long, nominated to be ambassador to Iceland, shares Nick Fuentes post

Former Rep. Billy Long (R-MO), who has been nominated by the Trump administration to be U.S. ambassador to Iceland, shared a three-minute clip of a speech by neo-Nazi influencer Nick Fuentes on X on Sunday.

In the clip — shared originally by the account Wall Street Apes, which praised the speech without identifying Fuentes — Fuentes rails against immigration, but does not invoke the virulently antisemitic, pro-Nazi or racist rhetoric for which he is notorious.

Long re-shared the video without any caption.

Fuentes, in the video, is wearing a large nametag that identifies him by his full name, and a caption that appears onscreen in the middle of the video also identifies him by name.

Long and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The former congressman is active on X, frequently sharing content from a range of conservative accounts on a variety of subjects, including other posts from the Wall Street Apes account.

Long briefly served as the commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service early in the Trump administration. Long is a frequent speaker at gatherings of the Republican Jewish Coalition and received a shoutout from Trump at the 2023 RJC summit in Las Vegas. Trump referred to him as “a friend of mine who’s been incredible,” and gave a nod to his former career as “the greatest auctioneer” — professional skills that Long has occasionally showcased on the House floor.

In 2018, Long used an auction call to drown out protests by far-right influencer Laura Loomer, who had interrupted a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing about Twitter.

Loomer on Monday tagged several top Trump administration officials in a response to Long’s post, calling it “disqualifying” — focusing primarily on Fuentes’ recent criticisms of Trump, rather than his history of antisemitism.