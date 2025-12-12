Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meeting with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from unlikely corners of the internet

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from... unlikely corners of the internet

Bipartisan, bicameral bill pushes for assessment of whether China is violating Iran sanctions

Bipartisan, bicameral bill pushes for assessment of whether ...China is violating Iran sanctions

U.S. and Israel diverge over the road map to Damascus 

U.S. and Israel diverge over the road map to Damascus 

Antisemitism envoy nominee Yehuda Kaploun backs labeling misinformation on social media

Antisemitism envoy nominee Yehuda Kaploun backs labeling mis...information on social media

Dan Goldman prepares for showdown against Brad Lander 

Dan Goldman prepares for showdown against Brad Lander 

The limitations of Trump’s executive order targeting the Muslim Brotherhood

The limitations of Trump’s executive order targeting the Mus...lim Brotherhood

Tom Barrack’s controversial comments on Israel, Turkey confounding GOP lawmakers

Tom Barrack’s controversial comments on Israel, Turkey confo...unding GOP lawmakers

Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle East faculty are anti-Zionist

Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle... East faculty are anti-Zionist

ADL study finds leading AI models generate extremist content after antisemitic prompts

ADL study finds leading AI models generate extremist content... after antisemitic prompts

New York state Rep. Amanda Septimo plans primary run against Rep. Ritchie Torres

New York state Rep. Amanda Septimo plans primary run against... Rep. Ritchie Torres

New Yale Youth poll finds Gen Z fueling rise in antisemitic views

New Yale Youth poll finds Gen Z fueling rise in antisemitic ...views

Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fuentes, Carlson

Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fu...entes, Carlson

Vance’s ‘Golden Noel’ Hanukkah party

Vance’s ‘Golden Noel’ Hanukkah party

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ and the Jewish community

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ an...d the Jewish community

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ron Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ro...n Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Influencers, politicians, media execs flock to Qatar despite its baggage

Influencers, politicians, media execs flock to Qatar despite... its baggage

Harmeet Dhillon declines to criticize Tucker Carlson for hosting antisemites on podcast

Harmeet Dhillon declines to criticize Tucker Carlson for hos...ting antisemites on podcast

Jewish health-care professionals demand action against ‘anti-Zionism’ in medicine

Jewish health-care professionals demand action against ‘anti...-Zionism’ in medicine

Likely NYC council speaker Julie Menin on a collision course with Mayor-elect Mamdani

Likely NYC council speaker Julie Menin on a collision course... with Mayor-elect Mamdani

Iron Beam laser defense system to be delivered to the IDF at end of year

Iron Beam laser defense system to be delivered to the IDF at... end of year

After uproar, Dublin shelves plan to remove Chaim Herzog’s name from park

After uproar, Dublin shelves plan to remove Chaim HerzogR...17;s name from park

Six months after Yaron Lischinsky’s murder, his parents reflect on Israeli Embassy staffer’s life and legacy

Six months after Yaron Lischinsky’s murder, his parent...s reflect on Israeli Embassy staffer’s life and legacy

After Gaza war, Jewish groups chart new agenda: security, rebuilding and renewed Jewish engagement

After Gaza war, Jewish groups chart new agenda: security, re...building and renewed Jewish engagement

Hungary pitches itself as model for Europe in fight against antisemitism

Hungary pitches itself as model for Europe in fight against ...antisemitism

Bipartisan praise from lawmakers on X’s new location feature

Bipartisan praise from lawmakers on X’s new location feature...

Mamdani transition picks draw scrutiny from Jewish leaders

Mamdani transition picks draw scrutiny from Jewish leaders

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum nearing decision on bid for Tommy Tuberville’s Senate seat

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum nearing decision on bid for Tommy Tuber...ville’s Senate seat

Trump signs executive order pledging to designate chapters of Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist orgs

Trump signs executive order pledging to designate chapters o...f Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist orgs

New lawsuit accuses Binance of ‘knowingly’ enabling Oct. 7 terror attacks

New lawsuit accuses Binance of ‘knowingly’ enabling Oct. 7 t...error attacks

Haley Stevens maintains support for Israel as her primary rivals battle over anti-Israel lane

Haley Stevens maintains support for Israel as her primary ri...vals battle over anti-Israel lane

Trump: ‘Final documents are being drawn’ to designate Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group

Trump: ‘Final documents are being drawn’ to designate Muslim... Brotherhood as terrorist group

Israel approves new consuls-general in San Francisco, Houston

Israel approves new consuls-general in San Francisco, Housto...n

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, anti-Israel conspiracy theorist, to resign from Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, anti-Israel conspiracy theorist..., to resign from Congress

Two anti-Israel activists behind ‘modern-day blood libel’ display at D.C.’s Union Station

Two anti-Israel activists behind ‘modern-day blood lib...el’ display at D.C.’s Union Station

Democratic pollster, Israel advocate Mark Mellman dies

Democratic pollster, Israel advocate Mark Mellman dies

Dem lawmakers launch PAC to fight antisemitism within the party

Dem lawmakers launch PAC to fight antisemitism within the pa...rty

Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promotes ‘violation of international law’

Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promote...s ‘violation of international law’

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil... exports

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn’t coming back

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn’t coming ...back

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza war to Holocaust

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza w...ar to Holocaust

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her antisemitism

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her ...antisemitism

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords on hold

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords... on hold

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for education in Senate hearing

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for educa...tion in Senate hearing

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down ...on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Democrats raise concerns about Trump’s sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Democrats raise concerns about Trump’s sale of F-35 fighter ...jets to Saudi Arabia

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is ‘saving America’

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is ‘sa...ving America’

‘Confused young groypers’: Jewish Republicans reckon with resurgent antisemitism on the right

‘Confused young groypers’: Jewish Republicans reckon with re...surgent antisemitism on the right

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tucker Carlson controversy

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tu...cker Carlson controversy

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is ‘on the precipice’ with shifting political winds

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is ‘on the prec...ipice’ with shifting political winds

Trump pulls support for ‘ranting lunatic’ MTG, says he’ll endorse a primary challenger

Trump pulls support for ‘ranting lunatic’ MTG, says he’ll en...dorse a primary challenger

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution accusing Israel of genocide

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution acc...using Israel of genocide

N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials express concern over antisemitic posts

N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials exp...ress concern over antisemitic posts

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters in race to succeed Nadler

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters i...n race to succeed Nadler

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 deal as Israel normalization stalls

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 de...al as Israel normalization stalls

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nomination over antisemitic, racist text messages

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nominat...ion over antisemitic, racist text messages

Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American academic associations

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American acade...mic associations

Israel’s neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood, but Israel hasn’t. Why not?

Israel’s neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood,... but Israel hasn’t. Why not?

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, Bush, Bowman

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, B...ush, Bowman

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemitic activist in campaign launch

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemi...tic activist in campaign launch

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic incumbents in NYC

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic i...ncumbents in NYC

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question on Israel’s right to exist

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question ...on Israel’s right to exist

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism with a story for the next generation

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism... with a story for the next generation

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administration, sensitively

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administra...tion, sensitively

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

Cruz tells GOP: It’s time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Cruz tells GOP: It’s time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in a Mamdani mayoralty

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in ...a Mamdani mayoralty

Quick Hits

olive branch

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meeting with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Hirsch: ‘He is making an effort to reach out to as many representatives, particularly in the Jewish community, as he can’

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, attends an endorsement event from the union DC 37 on July 15, 2025, in New York City.

By
Haley Cohen
December 11, 2025

Prominent Reform Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch left a meeting on Thursday afternoon with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and a dozen diverse rabbis and community leaders feeling “encouraged,” saying that there is “reason to be optimistic” that Mamdani will protect the Jewish community.  

Still, given Mamdani’s affiliation with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and antagonistic views on Israel — including his refusal to condemn the term “globalize the intifada” —  Hirsch told Jewish Insider there remains “reason for the New York Jewish community to be anxious about Israel and safety.”

“I hope that our concerns will be proven to be less acute given the mayor-elect’s behavior in office, but we’ll have to wait and see,” said Hirsch, senior rabbi of the Upper West Side’s Stephen Wise Free Synagogue and a self-described liberal who voiced opposition to Mamdani throughout the mayoral election. 

Hirsch, who spoke with JI following the mayor-elect’s private meeting with the New York Board of Rabbis, of which Hirsch is the president, said he was “encouraged by [Mamdani’s] willingness to continue to dialogue, knowing in advance that he’s going into meetings with people who have significant disagreements with him, and that he continues to be open to having these kinds of discussions.”

“That’s good for the New York Jewish community,” he continued. “I wasn’t surprised that this meeting happened because I think he is making an effort to reach out to as many representatives, particularly in the Jewish community, as he can. I think he’s trying to do that for his own sense of what is in his political interest and the well-being of the Jewish community. There’s reason to be optimistic.” 

The meeting was held just weeks before Mamdani’s Jan. 1 inauguration — and as the Jewish community remains divided about his victory. Hirsch was among the leading Jewish voices expressing concern during Mamdani’s election over his hostility toward Israel. Hirsch also publicly expressed frustration with the lack of organized effort among Jewish leaders to oppose the then-candidate. Days before the election, he told JI that opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish “imperative.” 

Hirsch declined to share the content of Thursday’s meeting, but called it “productive.” 

“The mayor-elect stayed a little longer than anticipated so we were pleased with that,” he told JI. “He listened attentively. We shared our concerns. We agreed that we’ll set up a mechanism to meet regularly with him and his senior staff so we can keep lines of communication open. We agreed to keep content and details confidential.”  

Ahead of the meeting, invitees told CNN that several rabbis planned to “propose a unified agenda, asking Mamdani to back away from his rejection of Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state” and his support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

Some Jewish leaders also said they “will put pressure on other New York officials like Gov. Kathy Hochul and incoming city council speaker Julie Menin to not work with Mamdani more broadly if he follows through on promised anti-Israel moves and doesn’t provide more reassurances to Jews in the city.” 

In addition to Hirsch, other rabbis in attendance on Thursday, according to CNN, included Rabbi Joshua Davidson of Temple Emanu-El, a Reform synagogue; and Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz of the Modern Orthodox Kehilath Jeshurun synagogue.  

“It’s in the interest of the Jewish community to keep an open line of communication with [Mamdani],” said Hirsch. “He’s a talented politician and very charismatic. You can understand how he was able to connect with people. I hope, for our sake and the sake of New York generally, he will pursue the policy matters that he ran on and not focus on things that happen overseas.” 

On Wednesday night, Mamdani — wearing a kippah — attended an event hosted by the Satmar Hasidic movement in Brooklyn marking Kuf Alef Kislev, an annual celebration of the Satmar Rebbe Joel Teitelbaum’s escape from the Nazis in 1944. The New York City Satmar movement, which is anti-Zionist, was split over its endorsement of Mamdani during the election.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.