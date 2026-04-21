PHILLY FIGHT

Progressive heavyweights line up behind Israel critic Chris Rabb in crowded Pa. congressional primary

Anti-Israel Pennsylvania state Rep. Chris Rabb has collected a series of high-profile congressional endorsements in recent days, as he seeks the Democratic nomination in Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District against state Sen. Sharif Street and Ala Stanford.

Street is a pro-Israel Muslim Democrat and fixture of state Democratic politics, including serving as the former state party chair and Stanford is a doctor and organizer supported by the retiring incumbent, Rep. Dwight Evans (D-PA).

Rabb has been endorsed in recent days by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Jared Huffman (D-CA), as well as the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Far-left streamer Hasan Piker has also praised Rabb on his show.

Rabb has made his criticism of Israel and pro-Israel groups a central part of his House campaign, including accusing Israel of committing genocide. Street, while critical of the Israeli government, has been largely supportive of the Jewish state and has sought to promote ties between the Jewish and Muslim communities.

Rabb also raised significantly more than either of his competitors in the first quarter of 2026, though Street still held a $100,000 advantage in total fundraising and narrowly led Rabb in cash-on-hand. Stanford had nearly twice as much as Rabb in the bank at the end of March.