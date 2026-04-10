TUCKER TROUBLES

Tucker Carlson’s personal ratings nosedive, as Trump slams his former ally

A new YouGov poll finds the far-right podcaster with worsening favorability rating among Republicans, and widespread unpopularity with the American public

Tucker Carlson, the anti-Israel and antisemitic podcaster whose outspoken opposition to the Iran war has strained his relationship with President Donald Trump, has seen his personal ratings nosedive including among Republicans, according to a new YouGov poll.

The survey, commissioned by UMass-Lowell between March 26-30, finds Carlson’s overall favorability rating at a dismal 17%, with 38% viewing him unfavorably. Nearly one-third of respondents said they had no opinion of him, and 15% had never heard of him.

Among Republicans, Carlson’s favorability rating is now just at 31%, with 24% viewing him unfavorably, and 35% offering no opinion. (For context, a Manhattan Institute poll of Republicans conducted in December 2025 found 63% of Republicans viewed Carlson favorably, with 21% viewing him unfavorably.)

On Thursday night, Trump launched a scathing social media attack against Carlson and other like-minded podcasters, referring to Carlson as a “broken man” who never recovered from being fired by Fox News in 2023. Trump’s post also included biting attacks against conspiracy-theorizing podcasters Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly and Alex Jones, calling them all “nutjobs,” “troublemakers” and “low IQ” individuals.

The poll was conducted two weeks before Trump’s harsh salvos against Carlson and the far-right podcasters. That would suggest that their standing with conservatives has more room to fall in future polling.