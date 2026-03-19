committee business

Senate committee advances Mullin nomination to head DHS

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), the committee’s chair, voted no, while Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) crossed party lines to back the nomination

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 8-7 Thursday to advance Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s (R-OK) nomination to be secretary of homeland security to the full Senate, largely along party lines.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), the committee chair, was the lone Republican to oppose the nomination, while Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) voted in support. Mullin’s nomination now heads to the full Senate, where a simple majority is required for confirmation.

Prior to the vote, Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), the committee’s ranking member, announced he would oppose the nomination, arguing that Mullin “is not up to the challenge.”

“When I heard President [Donald] Trump would be nominating Sen. Mullin, I kept an open mind,” Peters said on Thursday. “However, throughout the nomination process, he has failed to be forthright and transparent. Sen. Mullin also showed that he doesn’t have the experience or the temperament to lead this critical department.”

Some committee members had expressed frustration during his hearing on Wednesday that Mullin was not forthcoming about a trip he took as a member of Congress, which he claims was classified.

Explaining his vote as the lone Democrat in support, Fetterman said on social media: “My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation’s security.” He added that he had approached the confirmation “with an open-mind.”

During Mullin’s contentious hearing on Wednesday, Paul had voiced opposition to Mullin, citing personal animosity stemming from remarks the Oklahoma senator made about a past assault on Paul.

Mullin last month called Paul a “freaking snake” and said he “understood” why Paul’s neighbor had attacked him — an assault that left Paul with serious injuries and resulted in a prison sentence for the assailant. Mullin declined to apologize during the hearing, prompting Paul to threaten to cancel the vote.

The vote also comes as DHS enters the second month of a funding lapse amid a standoff between lawmakers over funding and reforms for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The lapse has impacted agencies including the Transportation Security Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency, ICE and the Coast Guard, raising security concerns amid heightened threats tied to the ongoing war with Iran.

During his confirmation hearing, Mullin said it was a “horrible time” for the department to be without full funding and acknowledged the increased threat environment.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which provides funding to help protect religious institutions.

Following last week’s violent attack at Temple Israel in suburban Detroit, Mullin was pressed on the need to streamline the program amid persistent challenges, including underfunding and delays tied in part to the DHS funding lapse.

Mullin agreed, saying “there’s a better way to do this,” adding that he would be “laser-focused” on improving the program.