TERROR PROBE

Alleged perpetrators of attempting bombing at anti-Mamdani protest claim ISIS as inspiration

The two Pennsylvania men who allegedly hurled improvised explosive devices toward a protest against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will face federal charges for “ISIS-inspired terrorism,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch revealed Monday.

Mamdani and Tisch addressed the press near the scene of the crime, the mayoral residence of Gracie Mansion, where far-right provocateur Jake Lang held a protest on Saturday to “Stop the Islamic takeover of New York City.” Tisch said Lang and his supporters were the targets of two homemade bombs that Emir Balat, 18, who had traveled from Pennsylvania with his accused accomplice Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, flung from amid the counter-demonstration.

Tisch confirmed earlier reporting that the Islamic State appears to have inspired the alleged perpetrators’ actions — but maintained nothing at present pointed to any link between the attempted attack and the ongoing U.S. and Israeli military campaign against Iran.

“I can confirm this morning that this is being investigated as an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism,” the commissioner said, noting that so far one of the devices had tested positive for triacetone triperoxide, an explosive used in terrorist bombings across the world. “At this time we do not have any information that connects this investigation to what’s going on overseas in Iran.”

Neither bomb ultimately detonated. The criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York Monday stated that both men waived their Miranda rights and explicitly identified ISIS as their inspiration.

“This isn’t a religion that just stands when people talk about the blessed name of the Prophet [Muhammad],” Balat told police, according to the charging documents. The complaint continues that Balat requested and received writing materials, and jotted down: “All praise is due to Allah lord of all worlds. I pledge my allegience [sic] to the Islamic State. Die in your rage yu [sic] kuffar!”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation agent deposed for the complaint stated that the written statement reflects common ISIS slogans. Further, the document alleges Balat subsequently told police he had hoped to pull off something “even bigger” than the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which he noted had caused “only three deaths.” The indictment also states that Balat was carrying a Turkish government identification card as well as a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

The duo face charges of attempted provision of material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, use of a weapon of mass destruction, transportation of explosive materials — including over state lines — and unlawful possession of destructive devices.

Tisch said Monday her department remains in “a heightened state of alert” due to the ongoing U.S. war against Iran , and had deployed “heavy weapons, teams, K-9 units, aviation and more” to secure sensitive locations.

Mamdani, who revealed he was not home at the time of the incident, joined his commissioner in praising the police department and the officers who helped secure the location. He opened his remarks with an attack upon Lang, known for throwing up Nazi salutes at his events, including outside AIPAC headquarters — but strongly reaffirmed his support for each side’s right to protest.

“While I found this protest appalling, I will not waiver in my belief that it should be allowed to happen,” he said. “Ours is a free society, where the right to peaceful protest is sacred. It does not belong only to those we agree with. It belongs to everyone.”

Still, Mamdani continued, “This was a vile protest rooted in white supremacy. Many of the counterprotesters met this display of bigotry peacefully, with a vision of a city that is welcoming to all. But a few did not.”

Condemning Talat and Kayumi, Mamdani, whose own Shi’ite faith is anathema to the Sunni extremism of ISIS, continued, “They are suspected of coming here to commit an act of terrorism. New York City will never tolerate violence, whether from protests or counterprotests.”