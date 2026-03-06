NO COMMENT

Zohran Mamdani declines to address wife’s pro-Oct. 7 social media activity

The mayor deflected when asked about Jewish Insider’s revelations that his wife liked Instagram posts glorifying Hamas assault

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani would not speak to Jewish Insider’s findings that his wife, First Lady Rama Duwaji, had liked Instagram posts that justified and even glorified the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

The mayor would not directly address JI’s revelations that his wife had liked posts that approvingly shared stills from the livestreamed assault and promoted a protest that supported the terrorist action the following day — a protest Mamdani himself had condemned at the time.

“My wife is the love of my life, and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall,” Mandani said at a press briefing Friday morning. “I, however, was elected to represent all eight-and-a-half million people in this city, and I believe that it’s my responsibility, because of that role, to answer any questions about my thoughts and my policies and my decisions.”

His comments appear to be an effort to differentiate Duwaji, who has no official municipal or political role, and the wife of Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), whom the New York Times reported earlier this week had liked and shared multiple posts attacking activists critical of Israel while serving as the congressman’s campaign treasurer.

But the mayor’s defense contrasts with his remarks in an interview from January, when he referred to Duwaji as “the best advocate” and credited her with lobbying him to close public schools for a snow day after a student reached her by email.

Duwaji, who met Mamdani on a dating app in 2021 and married him in early 2025, is an increasingly prominent Syrian-American illustrator whose work appeared in a New Yorker piece on conditions in Gaza following her husband’s election last fall, and whose style and presence in high society has received widespread attention.

A post that Duwaji liked from the day of the attack — which saw nearly 1,200 Israelis and foreign workers killed, thousands wounded, 251 civilians and military personnel kidnapped and numerous episodes of sexual assault — labeled images of attackers breaching the barrier between Israel and Gaza and riding in a captured Israeli Defense Forces vehicle as “Systemic change for collective liberation” and valorized the bloody onslaught as “resistance.”

Another post, from the controversial Times Square protest the day after, includes a clip of a crowd chanting “Every colonized people, every occupied people has the right to self-defense” and features images of signs and banners declaring “WHEN PEOPLE ARE OCCUPIED, RESISTANCE IS JUSTIFIED” and “RESISTANCE AGAINST OCCUPATION IS A HUMAN RIGHT.”

The post is from the account of the pro-China, pro-Russia, pro-Iran nonprofit the People’s Forum, which organized the demonstration with the Democratic Socialists of America and other far-left groups. The caption explicitly declares the purpose of the day-after rally as “to stand with Palestinian resistance.”

As of Friday afternoon, Duwaji’s likes of these posts remain visible to her followers.

Mamdani, previously a state assemblyman known for his outspoken criticism of Israel, was at pains during the mayoral campaign to condemn the Hamas attacks. He today represents the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel.

“Mayor Mamdani has been clear and consistent: Hamas is a terrorist organization, October 7th was a horrific war crime, and he has condemned that violence unequivocally,” a City Hall spokesperson said in a statement to JI on Thursday.