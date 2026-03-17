NAMING NAMES

Jonathan Greenblatt calls out Chris Van Hollen, Ro Khanna at ADL’s national conference

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, called out two Democratic lawmakers from the main stage of the organization’s Never is Now conference in Manhattan on Monday, accusing them of perpetuating antisemitism.

“For the senior senator from Maryland — a state with one of the largest, most active and most observant Jewish populations in the country — he blamed AIPAC, which he slandered as ‘un-American,’” Greenblatt said during his State of Hate address, referring to Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s (D-MD) address at the J Street convention where he attacked the pro-Israel advocacy group earlier this month.

“Then, there is the U.S. congressman who stated that he stands against the ‘neoconservatives’ who led the U.S. into the current war [with Iran] and instead is ‘proud to stand’ with Hasan Piker, one of the most outspoken, virulent antisemitic influencers in the world … who the congressman described as one of the representatives of the ‘new moral order,’” continued Greenblatt, a reference to Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA).

Van Hollen and Khanna have previously faced blowback from Jewish leaders and centrist Democrats for their antagonistic rhetoric.

“Other elected officials fell over themselves to make big splashy announcements of not taking money from the largest pro-Israel organization in the country — but seemingly have no problem taking money from anyone else,” Greenblatt added.

In an apparent reference to a recent speech by conservative New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, in which he questioned the necessity of Jewish civil rights groups like the ADL, Greenblatt made the case that fighting antisemitism and building thriving Jewish communities should not be mutually exclusive.

“Recently, some have argued that we need to choose between ‘fighting antisemitism’ or ‘building Jewish life,’” he said, apparently alluding to Stephens’ call last month for the American Jewish community to dismantle the ADL and reallocate its ample communal resources to building Jewish identity, rather than combating antisemitism.

“But they got it wrong. Security and identity aren’t competing priorities; they’re inseparable preconditions for the flourishing of Jewish life in an open society,” continued Greenblatt.

As America’s 250th anniversary approaches this summer, Greenblatt said that fighting antisemitism does not only protect Jews but is also a fight to “save America itself … to keep this incredible, 250-year experiment alive and thriving.”

The address, opening the two-day conference which is being attended by about 4,000 people, was followed by a conversation between Greenblatt and Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, a prominent American evangelical leader.

The Latino Christian community “will not tolerate” antisemitism, said Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, the largest Hispanic Christian organization in the country.

He said that his pledge comes as “sectors and segments of the evangelical community have unfortunately [started] to advance a narrative that is antisemitic.”

The ADL and NHCLC announced a partnership in October aimed at combating antisemitism and deepening Hispanic-Jewish solidarity.

Greenblatt called the collaboration “one of the most important undertakings I have had the privilege to be a part of.”

“The bigots are afraid of this kind of alliance,” said Greenblatt. “They’re afraid of Jews and Christians coming together to push back on the bigotry.”

Rodriguez, who leads a Pentecostal church in Sacramento, Calif., added that “education of our children at an early age” is the first step in combating hate.

“We engage the culture in order to reform the culture, and push back on manifestations of hate in society, [including on] college campuses.”

This year’s Never is Now summit comes as Jewish communities continue to see a persistent rise of antisemitism that started after the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks, and has been sparked anew by Israel’s ongoing war with Iran. Last week, a synagogue in Michigan faced an attempted terrorist attack, and several Toronto synagogues were targeted in shootings the week prior.