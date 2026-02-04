Lawmakers, witnesses push back on Syria sanctions effort, urge Turkish-Israeli rapprochement

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns in meeting with Jewish leaders

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clout as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concerns about kingdom’s pivot

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with hate crimes

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid deadlocked diplomacy

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman in D.C.

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apartheid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no injuries reported

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues gets cash windfall

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally, Lipstadt contends

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists of Jewish faculty members

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Islamist turn

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage, from Gaza

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Arabia’s regional realignment

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chronicler

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in pivotal N.J. special election

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in 2019

Josh Gruenbaum’s rapid rise from overseeing federal contracting to dealmaking on the world stage

New Jersey rabbis blast ex-Gov. Murphy, Assembly leaders over IHRA bill

Richmond, Calif., City Council fails to censure mayor over antisemitic social media posts

Scott Wiener steps down as co-chair of California Jewish caucus after accusing Israel of genocide

In new ad, John Cornyn blasts radical Islam for Oct. 7, Bondi Beach attacks

Jared Kushner unveils Gaza demilitarization, reconstruction plan at Davos

Paige Cognetti running in Josh Shapiro’s footsteps in key Pa. swing district

Gov. Spanberger disappoints Va. Jewish leaders with appointment of Jim Moran to GMU board

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest by pro-Hamas groups

Trump: Hamas must disarm or ‘be blown away’

Congress allocating $300 million for nonprofit security grants in 2026

J Street hopes to capitalize on growing Democratic frustration with Israel

Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro over Israel ties

Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Israel in congressional bid, sources say

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront antisemitism in medicine

Mississippi’s Jewish community rallies after antisemitic arson

Jewish leaders condemn ‘classic antisemitism’ in Josh Shapiro’s account of Harris VP vetting

Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turkey, Qatar get seats

Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to fight antisemitism

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants to be governor

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olympic Games for the first time

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attacking Iran?

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with loss post-Oct. 7

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing American Freedom

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extremist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

CCNY Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains registered campus group after promoting pro-Hamas protest

Saudi Arabia’s talks to acquire Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 jets could complicate its pursuit of U.S. F-35s 

In PA swing district, Democrat Bob Harvie pitches affordability — and unconditional support for Israel

Trump, Netanyahu at odds over Israeli plans to end reliance on U.S. military aid

Kennedy Center President Ric Grenell to Jewish donors: ‘Act quickly’ to fund theater’s Israeli Lounge or risk losing it

Suspect in Mississippi arson confesses to targeting synagogue because of ‘Jewish ties’

Mamdani’s slow, muted response condemning pro-Hamas protest alarming NYC Dems

Tehran threatens to attack U.S. bases as Trump considers military options against Iran

Jackson’s only synagogue targeted in arson attack

After years in exile, Venezuelan Jews celebrate the fall of Maduro

Gov. Phil Murphy killed New Jersey antisemitism legislation, sources say

GOP senators back Trump’s threat to Iranian regime over protest crackdown

Mamdani silent as pro-Hamas group protests near synagogue

U.S. lawmakers weigh in on fears of Saudi Arabia accommodating Islamists

New York Jewish leaders hope Menin will serve as check against Mamdani

Qatar ranks as top foreign donor to American universities

Why Israel recognized Somaliland — and what the rest of the world might do next

Asked about antisemitism, VP Vance says ‘all forms of ethnic hatred’ should be rejected

The judge overseeing the Maduro trial blazed a trail for Jewish lawyers

Department of Justice funding deal allocates $5 million to protect religious institutions

More U.S. strikes on Iran are possible, lawmakers say

Bruce Blakeman outlines his approach to antisemitism if elected NY governor

AIPAC appoints Deryn Sousa as spokesperson

Quick Hits

SYRIA SPOTLIGHT

Lawmakers, witnesses push back on Syria sanctions effort, urge Turkish-Israeli rapprochement

Witnesses at the Helsinki Commission hearing noted that Russia is taking steps to entrench its presence and expand its relationship with the Syrian government

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ranking Member Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) points to a map of filled U.S. ambassadorships as Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on January 28, 2026 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
February 4, 2026

Lawmakers and expert witnesses pushed back at a Helsinki Commission hearing on Tuesday on efforts to reimpose sanctions on the Syrian government for its assault against the Kurds and other minorities, and pushed for the U.S. to facilitate a diplomatic arrangement between Israel and Turkey that would allow for a greater Turkish presence in Syria — in part as a counterweight to Russia.

Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) introduced legislation last week to reimpose sanctions on the Syrian government, in response to Damascus’ attacks on the Kurds, which for years had been backed by the U.S. as the minority group fought the Islamic State.

Meanwhile, Israel has remained deeply skeptical of the new Syrian government and is resistant to an expanded Turkish presence in Syria, given Ankara’s open hostility toward Israel in recent years, which has included threats to invade, and ambitions for regional dominance.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and leading advocate for sanctions repeal in the Senate, criticized colleagues who were pushing to re-impose sanctions, arguing that the repeal of the sanctions has been “successful,” suggesting that their reimposition would push Syria into Russia’s hands.

“The empirical record shows that countries that we’ve sanctioned and tried to coerce, if they are strong enough, will bandwagon, will hedge against us, try to find other patrons,” Richard Outzen, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said. “That’s how Russia has a back door here.”

The hearing was focused primarily on finding ways to counter the Russian presence in Syria.

Outzen asserted that sanctions would not lead to the results their advocates seek, but rather renewed violence and fragmentation.

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), a champion in the House for sanctions repeal, said he hopes to see any remaining sanctions, including Syria’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, repealed as well.

Witnesses at the hearing noted that Russia is taking steps to entrench its presence and expand its relationship with the Syrian government, and that Syria remains heavily reliant on Russia. They largely called for increased engagement and incentives for the new Syrian government to counter Russia rather than coercive measures.

“The way to not abandon the Kurds is to not abandon Damascus. The best way to do that is to remain engaged and provide pathways to regional roles for Turkey and others, and not to give in to voices that say, we can’t trust [Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa],” Outzen said.

Asked about whether al-Sharaa can be trusted to protect minorities in Syria, Outzen argued that the bigger issue is whether he has the ability to control his own forces, given that many in al-Sharaa’s ranks are jihadists.

“The greatest way to protect [minorities] is to institutionalize and reform the Syrian military. That comes with a stabilized state, and frankly, probably comes with the U.S. providing oversight, whether that’s U.S. forces or contract mechanisms to insist on reforms so that the sort of people that have been responsible for atrocities fighting on that side are weeded out quickly, and, if they’re not Syrians, are sent out of the country,” Outzen said.

Michael Doran, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, likewise said that al-Sharaa’s “biggest problem … more than whatever he has in his heart — he has a cadre of people around him who are quite happy to go out and slaughter minorities. And they need to be kept on a short leash, and they need to be trained up,” he continued.

Doran described Turkey as the “key partner” in helping to build and professionalize the Syrian military.

Wilson expressed support for an expanded Turkish military presence in Syria as a path to removing Russian bases from Syria. He said he wants to see a deal between Turkey and Israel to facilitate that goal.

“Sadly, some in Israel prefer a weak and divided Syria and view an extended Russian presence as a buffer against Turkey. I believe this is suicidal for Israel,” Wilson said. “This will only be possible if Israel and Turkey deescalate and reach a detente in Syria.”

Wilson said that it was “startling to me” that Israel saw a Russian presence in Syria as a counterweight to Turkey.

“Our ability to expel the Russians from Syria, in the end, is going to be dependent on our ability to strike a balance between the Turks and the Israelis, and this is going to take a very sustained commitment on our part,” Doran agreed.

“I think the American leadership in pulling the Turks and the Israelis together and encouraging them, almost forcing them to talk to each other, is, I think, the starting point for solving this problem,” Doran said.

“I think the greatest fear of Israelis, more than the ideological onslaught of the Islamists against Israel and the Syrian minorities, is that Syria will become a Turkish military base — the front lines in an effort to annihilate Israel,” he continued. “I think we have a major role to play here, in getting the two sides to come to an accommodation.”

He said he wants to see Syria become a “buffer state” between Turkey and Israel, comparing it to Jordan as a buffer between Israel and Iraq.

Outzen said that outreach will be needed to the Israeli government to push back on their approach, bring together Israeli and Turkish security officials and emphasize Turkey’s role as a NATO ally and a close partner of the Trump administration — in spite of Israel’s own deep concerns about Turkey’s regional ambitions.

