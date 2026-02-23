Tuck, Huck and the muck
Plus, Dems' shifting Overton Window on Israel
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the fallout from the interview between U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Tucker Carlson, and talk to prominent Jewish Democrats about their concerns over how the party’s leftward shift on Israel is providing cover for elements of antisemitism to creep in. We report on House Speaker Mike Johnson’s invitation to Hanan Lischinsky, the brother of slain Israeli Embassy staffer Yaron Lischinsky, to the State of the Union, and share the deets on a Shabbat dinner hosted on Friday by the State Department whose attendees included the UAE and Saudi ambassadors to Washington as well as senior Trump officials. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Shira Kupperman Boehler, Idan Roll and Jack Hughes.
What We’re Watching
- AIPAC’s annual Congressional Summit is taking place this week in Washington, with U.S. Ambassador to the U. N. Mike Waltz, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R‑LA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D‑NY), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D‑NY) and Sens. Tom Cotton (R‑AR) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) slated to address the crowd. Read our curtain-raiser on the off-the-record confab here.
- We’re watching the continued influx of U.S. military assets to the Middle East as the White House prepares for a third round of talks with Iran, set to be brokered by Oman in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday.
- The Iran question could come up as soon as this morning, with President Donald Trump set to briefly address the media at a White House ceremony honoring individuals whose relatives have been killed by undocumented immigrants.
- We’re also monitoring how the winter storm hitting the East Coast today is disrupting everything from congressional votes to events and hearings up and down the Northeast corridor. To our readers from Washington to Boston: stay warm and safe!
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS
Tucker Carlson’s interview with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee last week seemed to get off to a rough start before the commentator had even touched down in Israel, when it became known that Carlson would be conducting the interview from Ben Gurion Airport without plans to leave the complex to engage with the country — about which he spends significant airtime discussing — itself.
The troubles began before the interview aired, with Carlson alleging on social media that the passports belonging to his team members had been taken by Israeli security and that the group had been interrogated at the airport. But Carlson flew into Ben Gurion’s VIP Fattal Terminal, where passports are taken by airport officials to be expedited through a special processing service that avoids the immigration lines at Ben Gurion’s regular terminal. Questioning, as anyone who has flown into or out of Israel knows, is standard procedure and has been for decades.
But it was the release of the interview — nearly three hours long — that caused the most issue for Carlson. The initially released edition of the podcast included comments from Carlson to Huckabee alleging that Israeli President Isaac Herzog had ties to Jeffrey Epstein. “The current president of Israel, whom I know you know, apparently was at ‘Pedo Island,” Carlson claimed. “That’s what it says.”
That was, in fact, *not* what it — it being the Epstein files released earlier this month — said. Carlson appeared to be referencing an email in the trove of documents that referenced “Herzog,” despite no actual linkage between the Israeli president and the disgraced financier.
The outcry, as well as a letter from Herzog’s team and a statement from Huckabee, prompted a swift apology from Carlson, and a rerelease of the interview with that portion of the conversation removed. “They didn’t know each other, they never emailed with each other, never been in the same room. They had no relationship of any kind,” Carlson said. “So I just want to say clearly I’m sorry to imply that I knew something I didn’t know.”
But it was a conversation about the Bible that dominated headlines. The Tucker Carlson Network posted a partial clip on Saturday in which Carlson spoke at length about a passage in Genesis in which God tells Abraham, “to your descendants I will give this land, from the River of Egypt to the great river Euphrates,” and then asked Huckabee if he believed that the Jewish people therefore have the right to the land that includes modern-day Jordan and parts of Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
“It would be fine if they took it all,” Huckabee said before the video cuts off mid-sentence. The rest of the sentence that was omitted from the clip includes Huckabee saying, “But I don’t think that’s what we’re talking about here today,” adding “they” — meaning Israel — “don’t want to take it over; they’re not asking to take it over.”
The cavalcade of stories framing Huckabee as supporting an imagined Israeli territorial conquest of the Middle East prompted a response from a group of Arab and Muslim states and multinational organizations, led by Saudi Arabia, condemning the comments. Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates — all of whom have peace agreements with Israel — signed onto the statement.
OVERTON WINDOW
Jewish Democrats alarmed about whether their party will remain welcoming
The debate over Israel within the Democratic Party has long been a particularly acute source of tension, in the wake of a protracted war in Gaza that deepened internal divisions over America’s increasingly contested relationship with one of its closest allies. Recently, however, many Jewish and pro-Israel Democrats say they have observed a distinct and troubling new shift in that debate, as the range of politically acceptable opinions on Israel has strayed far outside the mainstream, with little pushback from party leaders, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
Cause for concern: Amid growing claims of Israel committing genocide as settled fact, openly pro-Hamas demonstrations, ongoing efforts to demonize pro-Israel engagement in Democratic primaries and rejections of Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, the political atmosphere is raising questions about whether the party is willing to collectively draw red lines around creeping extremism or if it is now accommodating anti-Israel sentiment that until not long ago had been more commonly viewed as off-limits. “For those of us who care about a strong U.S-Israel relationship, there is reason to be concerned,” said Howard Wolfson, a longtime advisor to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. “The challenge is profound.”