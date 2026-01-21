Worthy Reads

Pressing For Change: The Atlantic’s Arash Azizi talks to Iranians about potential U.S. military action against the Iranian government and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “Ultimately, Iran’s next chapter will be the outcome not only of what America does or does not do but also of the interactions among regional actors, protesters, and the regime’s web of factions. How these will unfold is all but impossible to predict. But one thing is clear. Until a few years ago, millions of Iranians repeatedly voted in the country’s mostly unfree elections, hoping that regime insiders could pave a path for reform. They wouldn’t have dreamed of demanding change from American bombers or drones, or of asking the U.S. president to please kill the supreme leader for them. Khamenei’s obstinate refusal to effect any meaningful change and his bloody massacre of civilians in droves have brought Iranians to this point.” [TheAtlantic]

Government Without Jews?: In Tablet, former White House official Tevi Troy, looking at the history of Jewish participation in government since the U.S. was established, considers what that participation could look like in the future as both major political parties increasingly welcome antisemitic elements. “While the current attacks on Jews from both the left and the right are by no means unique in the context of Jewish history, they are alien to American political culture — which is what makes this moment frightening. The attempt to mainstream antisemitism on both the left and the right should be properly understood as an attack by extremists in both parties on the existing political culture and on the principles of the American founding. The American tradition is far more closely linked to the Jews and their many contributions to it than it is to the antisemites of the left or the right, whose hatred of the Jews reveals a rejection of that tradition — which they hope to reorder and replace with various European-born ideologies, from communism to fascism to theocracy, that have proven toxic to their political hosts.” [Tablet]

A Spin on Jewish Manhood: In The New York Times, Esther Zuckerman reflects on the Jewishness of the title character in director Josh Safdie’s “Marty Supreme,” a mid-century table tennis phenom whose religion is a critical component of his upbringing and shapes his decision-making as advances in the sport. “The brand of Jewish man who interests Safdie is not a model minority. The director is drawn to brash hustlers who make decisions that get themselves and the people around them into loads of trouble. And yet these characters are written with love and a deep understanding of the evolution of Jewish New York. … Marty Mauser may not achieve the greatness he longs for, but he is a representative of a generation of Jews whose dreams didn’t quite come true but who deserve recognition all the same. That’s the big-picture version of what Safdie and his cohorts are doing with ‘Marty Supreme.’ In the narrative, they dig deeper into the knotty reality of what it would have been like for a 23-year-old Jewish American man in 1952.” [NYTimes]