Trump touches down in Switzerland
Plus, Israel joins the Board of Peace
👋 Good Wednesday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we preview President Donald Trump’s address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, happening later today, and talk to Democrats on Capitol Hill about Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s allegation that the Harris presidential campaign asked him if he’d been an agent of Israel. We look at how J Street is navigating a political environment that is increasingly hostile to Israel, and spotlight Deep33 Ventures as the VC, launched this week, aims to counter China through U.S.-Israel tech collaboration. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Noam Bettan, Mark Carney and Rep. Mike Lawler.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this afternoon local time after a delayed arrival resulting from an electrical issue on Air Force One that forced the initial plane to return to Joint Base Andrews after an hour in flight to be swapped out.
- We expect Trump to speak at length about the Board of Peace he is assembling, a day after the president told reporters at the White House that the body could serve as an alternative to the U.N. Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel would join the body, after previously criticizing the inclusion of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the board’s executive committee.
- The president’s address will be preceded by an interview with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, and followed by a session focused on the political realignment of the Middle East. Speakers in the latter session include Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, U.K. Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper and International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi.
- Later in the day, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) is slated to speak at the WEF about the U.S.-China relationship.
- We’re continuing to monitor the situation in the Middle East, as the U.S. deploys an aircraft carrier and fighter jets to the region. Trump issued his harshest warning yet to Iran, vowing in an interview with NewsNation last night to “wipe them off the face of this Earth” if Tehran makes an assassination attempt against him. “Anything ever happens, the whole country is going to get blown up,” Trump said.
- In Washington, the House Foreign Affairs Committee is holding its markup of the Eastern Mediterranean Gateway Act.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S LAHAV HARKOV
When President Donald Trump first raised the idea of establishing a Board of Peace in October, it was as part of his 20-step ceasefire plan for Gaza. The board was meant to oversee a committee of Palestinian technocrats — whose composition was announced last week — and “set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza … [and] call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment.”
The following month, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution supporting the ceasefire plan and “welcom[ing] the establishment of the Board of Peace,” authorizing it to operate in Gaza until the end of 2027.
But the board’s charter describes a body concerned with peace worldwide, not with removing Hamas’ terror threat in Gaza, and in fact, it does not mention Hamas, Gaza or Israel at all. Its expansive, stated role is to “promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.”
Indeed, it appears to be an attempt to compete with the United Nations. Its preamble says: “Declaring that durable peace requires pragmatic judgment, common-sense solutions, and the courage to depart from approaches and institutions that have too often failed … Emphasizing the need for a more nimble and effective international peace-building body.” Asked at a press conference on Wednesday if he intends for the body to replace the U.N., Trump said it “might.” “I wish the United Nations could do more. I wish we didn’t need a Board of Peace,” he said.
QUESTION OF CONCERN
Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro over Israel ties
Several moderate House Democrats said they were concerned and frustrated by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s account, which emerged over the weekend, of being questioned by Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, as part of his vetting as her potential running mate, about whether he had ever been an agent of Israel. Shapiro, who volunteered on a kibbutz and briefly on an Israeli army base while in high school, also said that the campaign had pressured him to walk back condemnations of antisemitism on college campuses, and emphasized that he took offense to the scope and persistence of the questioning he faced about Israel, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod and Emily Jacobs report.
Reactions: “Totally insane,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) told JI. “I don’t know how else to describe insanity. Literally insane.” Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) said the questioning was “concerning” and that he was “glad Josh had the courage to say what happened. Hopefully people will appreciate that you shouldn’t do that. … It’s a long-standing antisemitic trope that we’re all agents of the Israeli government, that we’re all working for this global Jewish cabal. And so that’s problematic,” Landsman, who is Jewish, continued.
Bonus: In Shapiro’s new memoir, which comes out next week, he recalls how his turbulent childhood — marked by his mother’s mental health challenges — shaped his approach to family and politics.
