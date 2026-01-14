Word on the Street

President Donald Trump has reportedly complained to aides about Attorney General Pam Bondi, saying that she is not effectively pursuing his agenda, including the prosecution of former federal investigators…

Israel’s Bar-Ilan University will award White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff with an honorary doctorate, citing Witkoff’s involvement in efforts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and secure the release last year of nearly all the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza…

Axios reports that Witkoff quietly met over the weekend with Reza Pahlavi, the U.S.-based exiled former crown prince of Iran who is leading one of the opposition factions against the regime in Tehran…

Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urging the IRS to investigate the California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations over its backing of anti-Israel encampments on college campuses in the state…

Congressional candidate Cameron Kasky, who made criticism of Israel a cornerstone of his campaign, is dropping out of the crowded Democratic primary in New York’s 12th District, saying the decision came after his trip last month to the West Bank and that he is “not a politician” but “an activist”…

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat mounting a Senate bid in the Tar Heel State, announced a haul of more than $9.5 million, outpacing top GOP candidate Michael Whatley, who is believed to have raised just over $5 million…

A cryptocurrency token announced by former New York City Mayor Eric Adams crashed less than a day after its launch; in his announcement of the coin on Monday, Adams had said that the token would be used to fight antisemitism and anti-American sentiment…

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a settlement with Betar U.S. over what she described as a campaign of “fear, violence, and intimidation” targeting the group’s ideological opponents; Betar U.S. said it would discontinue its New York operations, though the move was unrelated to the settlement…

The New York Times spotlights the shaky launch of the revamped “CBS Evening News” program, amid broader media scrutiny of Bari Weiss’ oversight of the network and its flagship show…

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry is warning against the creation of a loophole in new hate-speech laws in the country that exempt those who read from or cite religious texts…

The Washington Post looks at shifting political winds in Germany, where the far-right Alternative for Germany party, already on the ascendance, is looking to win control in at least one of the five German states that are holding elections this year…

The Paulson Family Foundation announced a $19 million donation to Hebrew University to go toward expanding the school’s STEM-based research and teaching complex on the Edmond J. Safra Campus in Jerusalem; the gift comes three years after a $27 million donation from the foundation to the school for STEM education, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher reports…

CrowdStrike will acquire browser security company Seraphic Security, in a deal that is expected to net the Israeli startup $400 million…

Officials in Venezuela released a 72-year-old Israeli-Argentine man who had been imprisoned in the South American country for more than a year; Yaakov Harari was among 125 people, most of whom are Americans, who were released after being accused of being mercenaries operating on behalf of the United States…

Actor Sydney Sweeney met with freed Israeli hostages Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or, posing for a photo with the pair that began circulating on social media on Tuesday, Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs reports…

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Israel that he could refer the country to the International Court of Justice if it doesn’t reverse “without delay” laws cracking down on the U.N. Relief and Works Agency that works with Palestinians; meanwhile, at the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV met privately with UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini…

The Wall Street Journal reports on China’s reluctance to mount a strong defense of Iran, its top trading partner, as Tehran becomes increasingly isolated on the global stage as a result of continued protests in the country and economic pressure…

Adam Grimes, previously a legislative assistant in Rep. Josh Gottheimer’s (D-NJ) office, has been named the New Jersey Democrat’s national security advisor…

Philanthropist and real estate developer Nathan Landow, who served as the chair of the Maryland Democratic Party from 1988-1992, died at 93…