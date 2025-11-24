MAKING IT OFFICIAL

Trump signs executive order pledging to designate chapters of Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist orgs

The EO gives the secretary of state and the secretary of the Treasury 30 days to identify which branches should be designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday pledging to designate certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations, identifying the organization’s branches in Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt as particularly problematic.

“Its chapters in Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt engage in or facilitate and support violence and destabilization campaigns that harm their own regions, United States citizens and United States interests,” according to the executive order.

As evidence, the White House cited the participation of the Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood in the Oct. 7 terror attacks for Israel; the Jordanian chapter’s record of providing material support to Hamas; and the calls by a leader of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt to for violent attacks against U.S. partners.

The new policy gives the secretary of state and the secretary of the Treasury 30 days to identify which branches should be designated “Foreign Terrorist Organizations” and which should be deemed “Specially Designated Global Terrorists,” another formal designation by the U.S. government that comes with less severe consequences than the FTO designation.

According to the executive order, it is now official U.S. policy “to cooperate with its regional partners to eliminate the capabilities and operations of Muslim Brotherhood chapters designated as foreign terrorist organizations” and to “deprive those chapters of resources, and thereby end any threat such chapters pose to United States nationals or the national security of the United States.”

The executive order comes a week after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, issued an order designating the Muslim Brotherhood a terror group, though the move is largely symbolic at the state level.

Some Republicans have been pushing the White House to target the Muslim Brotherhood for months, though the effort stalled until a few weeks ago.

The Muslim Brotherhood, a transnational Islamist group, gained prominence in 2012, when Mohamed Morsi — who was affiliated with the movement — became Egypt’s president, following a revolution that ousted Egypt’s longtime leader Hosni Mubarak. Morsi was then removed from office in a coup d’etat in 2013.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.