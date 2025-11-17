Word on the Street

Axios reports that Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) vocal opposition to Tucker Carlson is part of the Texas Republican’s plans to mount a 2028 presidential bid in which he’ll speak out against the party’s isolationism, setting him up on a collision course with Vice President JD Vance…

In a Washington Post op-ed, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz calls on the U.N. Security Council to pass an upcoming resolution backing President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, saying that doing so will create an opportunity “for the United States and our international partners to take concrete action and renew our commitment to the project of peace and build a future in which Gaza is governed by the Palestinian people — not Hamas”…

Politico spotlights Michael Needham, who is serving as a top strategist to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, describing Needham as “Rubio’s chief policy filter, surfacing America First proposals that blend ideology with implementation”…

Puck looks at tensions between Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, the latter of whom Puck describes as “a rare Trump appointee who commands bipartisan respect and affection”…

The New Yorker profiles Kash Patel, noting that in his high school yearbook, the FBI director quoted Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, saying “Racism is man’s gravest threat to man—the maximum of hatred for a minimum reason”…

In comments made at a Combat Antisemitism Movement reception in Tel Aviv on Sunday night, outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested that the city’s Jewish community “must prepare itself” for New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, saying, “If I were a Jewish New Yorker, I’d be concerned about my children”…

A staffer on Mamdani’s campaign who served as director of Muslim engagement and now claims to have a senior role on Mamdani’s transition team is facing criticism for a series of antisemitic and homophobic social media posts…

Columbia University’s Advisory Committee on Socially Responsible Investing, which advises the school’s board of trustees on issues related to investments, rejected three proposals calling on Columbia to divest from Israel; the committee found that the proposals failed to secure a broad consensus…

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from collecting $1.2 billion in fines from UCLA that were imposed over the school’s handling of antisemitism on campus, its admissions process and its recognition of transgender students…

A new study from the Institute of International Education found that international student enrollment in American universities dropped by 17% this year…

The Wall Street Journal looks at how WhatsApp is surpassing Apple’s iMessage as the messaging app of choice for large groups…

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, speaking at a press conference in Madrid following the NFL’s final international game for the season, said, “it would be pretty cool to go play in Jerusalem” after being asked where the league should play its next international game…

“Succession” actress Dasha Nekrasova was dropped by the Gersh agency following an episode of her podcast in which she interviewed antisemitic conspiracy theorist Nick Fuentes…

The Washington Post reviews the Arlington, Va., Signature Theatre’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof”…

University College London suspended researcher Samar Maqusi following the distribution of video taken during a lecture in which Maqusi shared antisemitic blood libel; the school also announced it will reopen its investigation into a student who is alleged to have told a Jewish student that the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks were “justified and reasonable” and that Hamas was not a terrorist entity…

Germany confirmed plans to lift its restrictions on military exports to Israel that went into effect in August, citing last month’s ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the increasingly stabilized situation in the Gaza Strip…

The Wall Street Journal reports on how increasing support for Hamas in Gaza since the implementation of a ceasefire last month has complicated efforts to disarm the terror group…

Israel’s GDP rose 12.4% in the third quarter of 2025, rebounding from the second-quarter drop attributed in part to the Israel-Iran war in June…

Iran began cloud-seeding operations to spur rainfall in an effort to address the country’s severe drought…

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday that the country’s nuclear program was “still intact,” the same day that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied that the country was still enriching uranium, citing the damage sustained during the 12-day war with Israel in June…

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker carrying petrochemicals near the coast of the United Arab Emirates en route to Singapore from Sharjah, UAE…

Lebanon is preparing a complaint against Israel to the U.N. Security Council over the construction of a concrete barrier that Beirut said crosses the “Blue Line” between the countries; Israeli officials denied that the barrier crossed the line of demarcation…

The New York Times’ Vows section spotlights the recent wedding of Sausalito, Calif., City Councilmember Melissa Blaustein and real estate investor David Saxe, who were set up by a matchmaker Blaustein connected with at a Yom Kippur break fast…

New York City attorney Sid Davidoff, a founding partner of Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP who was included on President Richard Nixon’s “enemies list,” died at 86…

Elizabeth Franz, who won the 1999 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her portrayal of Linda Loman in “Death of a Salesman,” died at 84…

Poet and performance artist Hal Sirowitz, honored in the early 2000s as the poet laureate of Queens, died at 76…

Psychologist Arline Bronzaft, whose work focused on the effects of urban noise, died at 89…