In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at Israel’s reported push for a new 20-year memorandum of understanding with the U.S., and report on President Donald Trump’s pledge to back a primary challenger to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene amid an escalating feud between the two. We cover a new bill from 21 House Democrats accusing Israel of genocide that has the backing of Code Pink, and report on the firing of the New Jersey teachers’ union magazine editor over her antisemitic and pro-Hamas posts on social media. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rahm Emanuel, Tua Tagovailoa and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
What We’re Watching
- The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote today on a U.S.-proposed resolution backing the White House’s plan for Gaza and showing support for the creation of an International Stabilization Force in the enclave. More below.
- Outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams continues his trip to Israel today. Earlier today, Adams held separate meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and New York Consul General Ofir Akunis. He’s slated to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at 3 p.m. local time, followed by meetings with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. Tonight, he’ll attend a dinner hosted by the Israel Export Institute honoring the New York City-Israel Economic Council.
- The Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly kicked off yesterday in Washington. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), Rabbi Angela Buchdahl and Commentary’s John Podhoretz are among the speakers slated to take the main stage in today’s plenaries. Are you at the GA? Say hello to JI’s Gabby Deutch!
- The House is set to vote today on a resolution introduced by Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) “disapproving the behavior” of Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-IL), who announced plans to retire on the last day for candidates to file, hours after his chief of staff had filed her own paperwork to run for the seat. House Democratic leaders have said they plan to kill the resolution.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S LAHAV HARKOV
The members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition spent much of the weekend arguing over something on which they all ostensibly agree — opposition to a Palestinian state.
They may have been expressing their long and openly held opinions, but the timing could be damaging, coming days before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to visit the White House. In the meeting, slated for Tuesday, President Donald Trump is expected to push for normalization between Riyadh and Jerusalem — something the Saudis have long conditioned on tangible steps towards a Palestinian state.
The latest debate started with far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who recently apologized for saying the Saudis can “keep riding camels” rather than normalize ties with Israel in exchange for a Palestinian state. On Saturday night, Smotrich said that Netanyahu was responsible for a “dangerous” increase in pressure on Israel, criticizing the prime minister for not speaking up more forcefully after nearly a dozen countries recognized a Palestinian state earlier this year. “Immediately come up with an appropriate and decisive response that will make clear to the entire world that a Palestinian state will not be established in our homeland,” Smotrich wrote on X.
Next came Likud ministers. “Israel will not agree to the establishment of a terror state in the heart of the Land of Israel,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar asserted. “Israel’s policy is clear: A Palestinian state will not be established,” chimed in Defense Minister Israel Katz.
The impetus for reiterating their position was the U.S.-proposed resolution at the United Nations Security Council backing Trump’s plan for Gaza and the formation of an International Stabilization Force, leading to a scenario in which “the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.”
It’s unclear where these Cabinet ministers were in late September, when Netanyahu signed onto Trump’s 20-step plan, which uses the exact same language.
The Saudis saw Netanyahu’s agreement to a horizon for Palestinian statehood as satisfying their demand for a step in that direction, an Israeli diplomatic source who frequently advises Netanyahu said earlier this month.
MILITARY MATTERS
Israel eyes new defense agreement with U.S. as future of assistance faces uncertainty
With Israel’s current 10-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the U.S. set to expire in 2028, Jerusalem is reportedly seeking a renewed and expanded agreement that would run through 2048 — though questions remain over the deal’s final framework and the future of U.S.-Israel assistance, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Shea reports. Israel is looking to finalize a new 20-year agreement that entails more in annual assistance, with hopes of securing the deal within the next year. Negotiations were previously delayed due to the war in Gaza; however, Israeli and U.S. officials confirmed to Axios that initial discussion began in recent weeks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, denied the report.
Time is of the essence: “MOU negotiations typically take a long time, and waiting for both countries to get through their respective 2026 elections puts the start of these talks well into fiscal year 2027,” said Dana Stroul, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “If there are going to be changes in the funding levels, Israeli and American budgeteers will want this information as early as possible.” Experts argued that it would be in Israel’s best interest to secure a deal now amid the uncertainty over future support from U.S. officials. Stroul said Israel “may be calculating that it is better to get out ahead of this trend and lock in U.S. commitments before the midterm elections.”