Quick Hits

SCOOP

Brandeis Center hosts first legal summit to strategize over antisemitism cases

More than 60 attorneys and heads of Jewish institutions were in attendance

Shulamit Photo + Video

Brandeis Center legal summit

By
Haley Cohen
November 14, 2025

The historic rise of antisemitism brought on by the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks has posed a unique set of challenges to lawyers litigating incidents targeting Jewish students and employees.  

More than 60 attorneys and heads of Jewish legal organizations gathered on Monday for an inaugural legal summit in Manhattan, hosted by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, to discuss questions including: how to effectively present a case to a judge that may not have experience with antisemitism or anti-Israel issues; how to determine when free speech turns into harmful conduct; and how lawsuits might change now that the Israel-Hamas war has ended.  

Panels focused on legal strategies for litigation in antisemitism cases involving K-12 schools, college campuses, Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights investigations, labor and employment and investigations into organizations that coordinate and fund antisemitic events. 

Speakers included James Pasch, vice president of litigation at the Anti-Defamation League; Gadi Dotz, assistant director of StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice; and Erik Jaffe, partner at Schaerr Jaffe LLP, who has been involved in more than 150 Supreme Court cases.

“It was an honor to be invited to speak by Brandeis Center, and to share the space with fellow non-profit practitioners, law firm leaders and academics throughout the country,” Pasch, who participated in a panel concerning the persistence of antisemitism on college campuses, and legal remedies to better protect Jewish students, told Jewish Insider. “It is crucial for the betterment of the Jewish community that we come together to share ideas and best practices so that we can collectively advance our mission in the fight against antisemitism.”

Law firms represented at the summit included Greenberg Traurig, LLP; Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller; Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak PLLC; Kasowitz Law Firm; Mazie Slater Katz Freeman; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; White & Case LLP; Torridon Law; Cooley LLP; Arnold & Porter; Covington & Burling; Stein Mitchell Beato & Missner LLP; Akin Gump; Burford Capital; Latham & Watkins LLP; Consovoy McCarthy PLLC; Cohen Williams LLP; Kagan Stern Marinello & Beard, LLC; Lewin & Lewin LLP and Gibson Dunn. 

Many law firms continue to primarily focus on antisemitism at universities, Karen Paikin Barall, chief policy officer at the Brandeis Center, told JI. But the event also highlighted “more cases we’re starting to see in the K-12 space, as well as union and employment issues that were not as prevalent before Oct. 7,” she said.   

“There was significant discussion about what’s emerging across the country,” said Barall. “People are increasingly focused on the connections between various antisemitic actors on campus — how they are funded, how they coordinate, and how these networks operate. Some of that becomes visible through the discovery process in active litigation.”

“By convening everyone and sharing information, it becomes clear that these incidents are not isolated,” she continued. “The encampments look the same, the messaging and posters are nearly identical. There is a broader, organized effort behind many of these situations.”

Amid the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, “antisemitism is not going away,” Barall said. “We are seeing it spread into new spaces, including healthcare. A major focus of the summit was ensuring that we are prepared and equipped to confront what comes next.”

The Brandeis Center plans to host similar summits twice a year. “One of the clearest takeaways is that while there are many ways to combat antisemitism, the legal process is extraordinarily effective,” Barall told JI. “The collaboration in the room was remarkable. People often assume different law firms or Jewish organizations are competitive, but there was none of that. The shared purpose was unmistakable.”

