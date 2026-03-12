Campus Controversy

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans leader with Nick Fuentes ties

Kai Schwemmer, the new political director for the campus group, is a longtime ally of the neo-Nazi influencer

Some pro-Israel conservative students are voicing concern over the College Republicans of America’s new political director, citing his ties to neo-Nazi influencer Nick Fuentes as evidence of the party’s increasingly “alarming” shift toward extremism.

Kai Schwemmer was tapped last week as political director of the campus group, which has grown to more than 200 active chapters across U.S. universities since it was established in 2023 as an offshoot of the College Republican National Committee.

Schwemmer, known on social media as Kai Klips, has a channel on Fuentes’ invitation-only streaming platform Cozy, which he launched with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Schwemmer appeared in a 2021 video promoting Fuentes’ “White Boy Summer” tour and was featured as a “special guest” at Fuentes’ 2022 APFAC III conference, the progressive advocacy organization People for the American Way reported.

Schwemmer has also been outspoken about his affiliation with Fuentes’ “America First” political movement. Though Fuentes’ “America First” podcast was initially inspired by the speeches and platform of President Donald Trump, he later adapted the term for his own purposes, after distancing himself from the mainstream GOP, to attract young conservatives.

Schwemmer, who lamented on X that “the white population is globally declining and … the acceleration of mass immigration is one major part of this,” was also one of several America First activists to be featured in the 2022 pro-Fuentes documentary “The Most Canceled Man In America.” In the film, he credits Fuentes’ rhetoric with bringing him into the America First movement and radicalizing him on the issue of immigration.

Fuentes refers to his supporters as “Groypers” or the “Groyper Army,” “who see their bigoted views as necessary to preserve white, European American identity and culture,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

In a December interview on Reawaken USA, Schwemmer falsely claimed that the top executives of Boeing and Raytheon are Jewish, grouping them among “Zionists in America who no matter what are supportive of — whether it’s just military or monetarily — they’re going to U.S. involvement and U.S. support for Israel.”

College Republicans of America did not respond to a request for comment from Jewish Insider asking about the appointment of Schwemmer or how the selection process works.

Still, Schwemmer maintains that he is a more moderate voice in the America First movement.

Schwemmer said he tries to avoid the most extreme rhetoric used by others in his movement because, “I have political aspirations.”

“It’s alarming but not surprising,” College Republicans of America would select a Fuentes ally as its leader, Felipe Avila, a senior studying nursing at Catholic University of America, who identifies as conservative, told JI.

Avila, who is Catholic and Hispanic, was briefly a member of his campus chapter of College Republicans until about two years ago. Following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in Israel and ensuing war in Gaza, “I saw them become more isolationist with their approach on campus,” he recalled. “Support for Israel became such a debated issue.”

Avila, who went on to start a campus chapter of Students Supporting Israel last year, said College Republicans are “always refusing to work or partner with SSI.”

A former intern for Republican Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) and member of Turning Point USA on campus, the conservative student organization founded by Charlie Kirk, Avila said, “[Many] people involved with College Republicans probably share Schwemmer’s views, especially on the Israel or [the] Jewish people issue, but they’re not as outspoken.”

With Schwemmer’s appointment, however, Avila is concerned that “now expressing openly antisemitic views won’t be as taboo as it was five or 10 years ago.”

“If you’ve been on the local level you’ve seen the shift. Being as involved as I am with conservative politics, I’ve noticed it. We’re not just seeing it within College Republicans but in conservative discourse in general. I would describe it almost as a civil war where we’re seeing a dissident group with radical anti-Christian views that is almost trying to hijack the conservative movement,” said Avila.

He described the antisemitic shift within Gen Z and millennial conservatives as “a pernicious disease that’s taken root within the conservative movement and we see that with this new appointment.”

“I think it will be a lot more encouraging for people to embrace these views… It’s simply a banner for frustrated young conservative men to hold these antisemitic, misogynistic views,” he said.

Ariel Akbashev, a junior at Queens College studying philosophy who identifies as conservative but has never been involved with College Republicans, said the appointment of Schwemmer, who he called a “big conspiracist” is “what I envisioned the Republican and conservative movement to lean towards.”

“We’re seeing people like Nick Fuentes, Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson and now Schwemmer have huge platforms, getting views and because of that the youth is heavily impacted,” Akbashev, president of EMET, an on-campus Jewish student association and treasurer of Turning Point USA, an unregistered campus group, told JI.

Five years ago, a group like College Republicans would have worked with a pro-Israel campus group, said Avila. “Now, they’re very isolationist or hesitant to be seen working with us.”