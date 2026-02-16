senator says

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

The senator addressed Saudi and Emirati leadership directly about escalating tensions in the region in his remarks at the Munich Security Conference

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to put aside the escalating tensions between them, addressing the nations’ leaders directly in remarks at the Munich Security Conference, and warning that continued friction between the two Gulf nations risks benefiting Iran at a critical moment in the Middle East.

“As to [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan], knock it off,” Graham said from the stage on Saturday. “Saudi Arabia, knock it off. I’m tired of this crap.”

Graham also urged both countries to “not let this moment pass,” warning that the rift between them is “emboldening Iran.” He added that al-Nahyan is “not a Zionist,” pushing back against criticism in Saudi Arabia of the Emirati leader’s ties to Israel. Among other escalatory rhetoric out of the kingdom, a prominent Saudi academic publicly accused Abu Dhabi last month of aligning itself too closely with Jerusalem and acting as “Israel’s Trojan horse in the Arab world.”

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have increasingly been at odds in recent months as the two U.S. allies have backed different sides in several regional conflicts and Riyadh continues to pivot away from its role as a moderating force in the region.

“Be smart, but don’t be locked down with fear,” said Graham. “I know they [the UAE and Saudi Arabia] got differences in Yemen and they got differences in Sudan, but we got to think big picture,” he said. “To any leader in the region that doesn’t understand you’re on the verge of history, history would judge you poorly.”

In Yemen, Saudi Arabia conducted an airstrike in late December 2025 against what Riyadh said was an Emirati arms shipment linked to the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC). Hours after the strike, the Emirati government announced it would withdraw its remaining troops from the country.

The two countries have also diverged in Sudan, where Riyadh has embraced Islamist-aligned factions while the UAE has aligned with rival forces. The Gulf states have also taken opposite sides in Somalia, with the UAE quietly supportive of Somaliland, while Saudi Arabia condemned Israel for recognizing the region’s independence.

Graham’s remarks in Munich come as the South Carolina senator remains an outspoken advocate of expanded cooperation between Israel and Arab states and has repeatedly emphasized countering Iran as a central U.S. objective in the region. On Monday, Graham met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his Jerusalem office during a trip to Israel.