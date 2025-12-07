doha forum dispatch

Hillary Clinton reiterates concerns about anti-Israel ‘propaganda’ targeting American youth

The former secretary of state said that the ‘emphasis’ on one global conflict ‘doesn’t do justice to the challenges that we are confronting’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Sunday underscored her recent comments that American youth are turning against Israel due to social media and lack of historical knowledge.

During a discussion on President Donald Trump’s foreign policy and global power dynamics at the Doha Forum in Qatar, Clinton was pressed by moderator Ravi Agrawal — the editor-in-chief of Foreign Policy, who has taken a critical stance toward Israel’s war against Hamas — to elaborate on her remarks at the recent Israel Hayom Summit, in which she said that young people lack “context” on the conflict and are exposed to “propaganda” on social media.

“How are you reflecting on your words and the controversy around it?” Agrawal pushed.

“I’ve had many conversations with very smart young people,” said Clinton, referring to a class that she teaches with the dean at Columbia University’s School of International Public Affairs. “In talking with them about their views, which they are entitled to those views based on whatever information they had, but they did not always know why they were saying what they said.”

“All I’m asking for is that people have a historical context, both for what has happened to the Palestinians and what has happened to the Israelis,” Clinton added.

Clinton again brought up an example of young Americans chanting “from the river to the sea,” a popular phrase within the Palestinian movement and one that pro-Israel and Jewish groups have taken as a call for the eradication of the Jewish state, in which students were unable to specify which river and sea they were speaking of.

“I think it is a provable fact that most Americans, and an even bigger percentage of young Americans, get their news from social media. If that is controversial, then people are not paying attention,” said Clinton.

Agrawal pushed back, saying that while there is “misinformation and disinformation,” that there is also “genuine anger” from young people who are “grappling with witnessing images that are livestreamed.”

Clinton cautioned that the public often fixates on Gaza at the expense of other major geopolitical crises.

“I’m angry about all of the human rights abuses. I’m angry about all of the excessive use of force,” Clinton responded. “So, of course, the suffering in Gaza is horrific. Full stop. Suffering everywhere is horrific. I think that the emphasis on one terrible conflict sort of doesn’t do justice to the challenges that we are confronting.”