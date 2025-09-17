Following visit to Israel, Sen. Daines reemphasizes the need to ‘eradicate’ Hamas

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Netanyahu does damage control after saying Israel to be like... ‘super-Sparta,’ ‘autarky’

Drawing on Jewish blessing, Shapiro offers ‘words of healing...’ to a nation on edge

Israel starts major ground operation in Gaza City

Jewish social workers warn of growing antisemitism in the fi...eld: ‘Counter to everything that we learn in social work school’

Rep. Zach Nunn pushes to expand U.S.-Israel cooperation, tec...hnology partnerships

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen talks covert missions, Oct. ...7 failures in new book

Philadelphia House race puts spotlight on virulently anti-Is...rael Democratic candidate 

Wes Moore: ‘The level of antisemitism that we see in our soc...iety is not just intolerable, it’s heartbreaking’

In shadow of antisemitic violence, Capital Jewish Museum cel...ebrates second year

Rubio starts Israel visit with prayer at Western Wall

Isaac Chotiner, The New Yorker’s interrogator out to t...rip up Israel supporters 

Dan Goldman’s primary emerging as bellwether for the staying... power of pro-Israel Democrats

Charlie Kirk remembered as a bulwark against antisemitism on... the right

Amb. Leiter defends Doha strike, amid Trump criticism

Senate Republicans address differences with White House over... Israel’s Doha strike

White House criticizes Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qa...tar

Israel strikes Hamas leaders in Qatar

Campus antisemitism takes backseat in university settlements

Auburn University basketball coach Bruce Pearl leaning again...st Senate run

Gillibrand says that some Democrats’ rhetoric is inadvertent...ly stoking antisemitism

U.K. Cabinet shake-up not likely to change British position ...on Israel, experts say

Newly appointed GM head of global philanthropy has long reco...rd of anti-Israel hostility

Columbia’s new school year starts quietly, but antisemitism ...still present

McCormick urges Trump administration to retaliate against No...rges Fund’s BDS move

Ro Khanna to appear at conference featuring pro-terrorism, a...ntisemitic speakers

Faith communities ‘stand up’ to antisemitism in new FCAS ini...tiative

Amb. Leiter: Nature of U.S.-Israel aid may change in coming ...years 

Rep. Latimer: Israel’s critics are overlooking Hamas’ respon...sibility for Gaza war, aid crisis

New Yorker Festival invites influencer who justified Oct. 7 ...attacks as speaker

Huckabee briefs House committee on West Bank, Gaza war

Rubio to attend Pilgrims’ Road inauguration during Israel vi...sit

China uses WWII memory to project power in military parade a...nd international diplomacy

Genocide scholars’ resolution accusing Israel ‘deeply ...problematic,’ member says

Nadler’s handpicked successor drawing scrutiny over Mamdani ...endorsement

D.C. suburb stirs controversy by mandating Palestinian folkt...ale as required first grade reading

New Humash features Rabbi Sacks’ posthumously published tran...slations

Negotiations for next U.S.-Israel aid deal faces uphill batt...le with changing political tides

Graham targets Norway over BDS

Graham advocates for mutual defense agreement with Lebanon d...uring bipartisan visit

Qatari government-aligned newspaper editor called on Hamas t...o kidnap IDF soldiers

Under pressure from left-wing activists, DNC Chair Ken Marti...n withdraws Israel resolution

Game changer: Kevin Youkilis reflects on Judaism and antisem...itism as an MLB all-star

New ADL report highlights white supremacist forum inspiring ...school shooters

Qatar’s Washington lobbyist invokes old antisemitic tropes i...n push for influence

Klobuchar rebukes Fateh campaign staffers who glorified Oct.... 7 attacks

Seb Gorka slams Tucker Carlson as ‘Pat Buchanan in a new gui...se’

Top D.C. Jewish official urges Jamie Raskin to withdraw from... anti-Israel resolution

Mike Huckabee sounds cautious note on status of ceasefire ne...gotiations

Brad Sherman keeps a wary eye on younger primary opposition

AIPAC stands by Katherine Clark as she walks back ‘genocide’... comment 

Leading Jewish groups urge universities to pursue reforms to... deal with antisemitism

Raskin backs bill severely restricting U.S. arms transfers t...o Israel

Klobuchar, Walz staying silent over Fateh staffers’ antisemi...tism

Lawler bill would repeal decades-old provision on U.S. diplo...matic facility construction in Israel

Ciattarelli focuses on Jewish voters as he seeks an upset in... the N.J. governor’s race

Buttigieg’s about-face on Israel signals possible shift in D...emocratic politics

Toronto film festival reverses decision, will air Oct. 7 doc...umentary

Omar Fateh’s staff defended Oct. 7, denied Israel’s right to... exist

DNC confronts anti-Israel push from party delegates

Jay Schottenstein has great genes

Sarah Huckabee Sanders completes first trip to Israel as Ark...ansas governor

Trump-aligned evangelicals push Republicans to call out anti...semitism on the right

Trump’s latest DC target: George Washington University

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund cuts Israeli holdings, while ...courting top American pro-Israel execs

Facing criticism from all sides, Netanyahu claims new Gaza p...lan will ‘end the war speedily’

Under pressure from Jewish leaders, Spanberger responds to V...a. Dem’s anti-Israel posts

Prosecutors announce hate crimes charges against D.C. museum... shooter

How Hamas directs the distribution of cash from aid groups i...n Gaza: report

Fire-bombing targeting Jewish family and IDF veteran rocks S...t. Louis Jewish community

Quick Hits

TRIP TALK

Following visit to Israel, Sen. Daines reemphasizes the need to ‘eradicate’ Hamas

The senator’s visit came as Israel ramps up its operations in Gaza City

Sen. Steve Daines/Facebook

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sept. 15, 2025

By
Marc Rod
September 17, 2025

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said he left Israel from a weekend visit with a renewed belief in the U.S.-Israel relationship and the necessity of fully eradicating Hamas, as the IDF begins expanded operations in Gaza City.

“It just reinforced my position of the importance that the United States stands with Israel, and in supporting Israel in their mission to eradicate Hamas in Gaza,” Daines said in an interview with Jewish Insider this week, reflecting on a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “There will never be true peace in Gaza and peace with Israel until Hamas is eradicated.”

He said that it’s also crucial for innocent Palestinians that Israel be successful in its mission to defeat Hamas. Daines said that he didn’t discuss the postwar vision for Gaza with Netanyahu, “but clearly the important first step will be eradicating Hamas.”

Daines said he’d also spoken to Netanyahu about the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, and that Netanyahu had offered his condolences.

“He also just shares my concerns about the dangerous ideologies that exist, and how that turns into violent acts,” Daines said. “So there was just some sadness on both of our parts that we shared about the loss of a great leader and somebody who was a strong supporter of Israel.”

The Montana senator reportedly helped broker a historic peace deal earlier this year between the long-warring Armenia and Azerbaijan, and said that he’d discussed that issue with Netanyahu.

“He was very encouraged by that as well, and of course, the close relationship that Azerbaijan has with Israel,” Daines said. “That’s some meaningful progress, now, that I think will deliver longer-term peace dividends and economic dividends for that part of the world.”

Daines said that he and Netanyahu did not discuss the Israeli strikes in Doha, Qatar, last week, beyond speaking broadly about the “importance of eliminating Hamas and eliminating their leadership and their command and control structure.”

“I think what Israel demonstrated is that no matter where these Hamas leaders are, they’re going to track them down,” Daines said, comparing Israel’s efforts to the U.S.’ post 9/11 pursuit of Osama bin Laden.

The Montana senator also visited Israeli communities close to the border with Gaza and attended an inaugural ceremony for the Pilgrimage Road at the City of David in Jerusalem, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Daines described his visit to the Nahal Oz military base as particularly affecting. He and his wife heard firsthand from a young female IDF soldier, who showed them videos of her friends who were “brutalized” by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

“We were literally in the safe room that was turned into a room where the terrorists brutalized these young women Israeli soldiers. And then they took us into the control room where the Hamas terrorists locked the young female IDF soldiers and burned them to death,” Daines said. “It was very emotional.”

He said the experience was a reminder that “we’ve got to keep telling the story of what happened on Oct. 7,” and one he planned to share with his staff upon his return to Washington.

On the Gaza border, Daines said he could also hear F-16s flying overhead and the bombings in Gaza City.

Based on his visit to a humanitarian aid staging site at the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza, Daines offered strong praise for the work of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and Christian aid groups like Samaritan’s Purse, saying he was “struck [by] the clear contrast” between the way those groups are performing — “the standard of excellence and efficiency and execution” — in comparison to the United Nations-linked aid organizations. The GHF and Samaritans’ Purse “are doing it the right way,” he said.

“The U.N. is not using the same best practices as these other NGOs, and it’s just a mob scene with the men raiding these U.N. trucks — a lot of Hamas members — who are taking the aid and then … selling it,” Daines continued. “So the U.N. is propping up Hamas by giving them aid in a disorderly fashion. The people of Gaza suffer and Hamas profit[s].”

Daines said that the ceremony for the Pilgrimage Road was a “once-in-a-lifetime moment” that he’ll “never forget.”

“I was so proud of Secretary Rubio and Ambassador Huckabee. Their remarks were outstanding, and I think they captured the significance of the moment, the historical perspective around why the City of David excavation is so important, and literally and figuratively, bedrock for the Judeo-Christian faith and values,” Daines said. “I was proud to be an American that night, I was proud to be a friend of Israel.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.