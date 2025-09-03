Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Rubio to attend Pilgrims’ Road inauguration during Israel visit

The secretary of state is making his second trip to Israel since becoming the U.S.’ top diplomat

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations | Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs at the Rayburn House Office Building on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Melissa Weiss
September 3, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is slated to attend the inauguration of the Pilgrims’ Road at the City of David in Jerusalem during his upcoming visit to Israel, two sources familiar with Rubio’s travel confirmed to Jewish Insider this week.

Rubio will be making his second trip to Israel as secretary of state, after first visiting in February. The September 15 event, according to an invitation viewed by JI and translated into English, “will be attended by senior diplomats and high-ranking officials from the government[s] of Israel and the United States, along with our close friends.”

Last week, Rubio met in Washington with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who was making his first trip to the nation’s capital since becoming Israel’s most senior diplomat last year.

