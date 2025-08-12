DIVERGENT VOICE
Hostage families protest Gaza offensive — but this father says it doesn’t go far enough
Tzvika Mor, head of the hawkish Tikvah Forum, a minority group of hostages’ families, calls to prioritize defeating Hamas, says putting hostages first is ‘indescribable stupidity’
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The day after Israel’s Security Cabinet voted to seize control of Gaza City, the Hostages Families Forum organized a major protest in Tel Aviv against the decision, warning it would put their loved ones’ lives in danger.
But...
