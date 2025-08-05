under the microscope
Sen. Cotton urges IRS to investigate CAIR, consider revoking its tax-exempt status
The Arkansas senator said there is ‘substantial evidence’ that ‘confirms CAIR has deep ties to terrorist organizations’
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is urging the Trump administration to investigate the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ (CAIR) alleged “ties to terrorist organizations like Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood” and consider revoking the group’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit status.
Cotton, who...
Become a premium subscriber