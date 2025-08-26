beirut or bust
Graham advocates for mutual defense agreement with Lebanon during bipartisan visit
‘We all see Lebanon is at a point of change. We're here to tell you that we're buying into that change,’ Graham said, citing the country’s ‘religious diversity’
Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu via Getty Images
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) championed a U.S. defense agreement with Lebanon during a bipartisan congressional delegation to Beirut on Tuesday, saying it would be the “biggest change in the history of Lebanon.”
Speaking at a press conference alongside...
