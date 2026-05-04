conference circuit

All eyes on AI as global heavyweights descend on Milken conference

The four-day convening is billed as a way for global leaders to address some of the world’s biggest challenges

A who’s who of global decision-makers is gathering today at the iconic Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles for this year’s annual Milken Institute Global Conference. Investors, philanthropists and business executives from around the world will hobnob with pro athletes, movie stars and politicians.

The four-day convening is billed as a way for global leaders to address some of the world’s biggest challenges. According to event organizers, this year’s conference is focused on building “a more sustainable, equitable and resilient future” in the face of “recent disruption and innovation.” In other words: What are the most powerful innovators in the world going to do about artificial intelligence?

AI is shaping up to be the buzzword at Milken, just like it is everywhere else right now. Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan will each be talking on Monday about developing a competitive workforce. Sens. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and Mark Warner (D-VA) will speak on a panel with Alphabet President Ruth Porat and Meta President Dina Powell McCormick about disruptions to the American workforce. Perhaps the most anticipated speaker of the day is Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The events at Milken are a mix of utilitarian, educational and enlightening. Practical panel discussions about investing take place next to addresses from world leaders and politicians; conversations about philosophy occur alongside sessions about medical breakthroughs. (Rabbi David Wolpe and the actor Kelsey Grammer are speaking about the meaning of faith today.)

Milken attendees will have the opportunity on Monday to hear from Nobel Peace Prize-winner Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader, as well as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz and Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Many Israelis who work in tech are attending amid a period of relative calm in Israel during a ceasefire with Iran. A closed-door session today about ties between Silicon Valley, Washington and the Middle East features UAE Ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba, Israeli-born Silicon Valley investor Elad Gil, Abu Dhabi department of health chair Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori and Jacob Helberg, the U.S. under secretary of state for economic affairs.

At a moment of geopolitical tumult and economic uncertainty, the Milken conference presents an opportunity to listen in on some of the conversations that could drive policy and shape economic outcomes. We’ll be paying close attention.