Bibi B'UAE

Netanyahu made a secret wartime visit to the UAE

The prime minister met with Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed, resulting in a ‘historic breakthrough in relations,’ the PMO said

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an unannounced visit to the United Arab Emirates during the war with Iran to meet with Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed, Netanyahu’s office confirmed today, marking the first known meeting between the two leaders since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that the high-stakes encounter “resulted in a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.” The UAE has not yet publicly acknowledged the meeting. The two reportedly met in 2018 as well, according to a U.S. official.

The summit comes amid a marked increase in military and intelligence cooperation between the two nations during the ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Mossad chief David Barnea also quietly visited the UAE at least twice over the course of the war with Iran to directly coordinate regional security strategies, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee confirmed this week that Jerusalem dispatched an Iron Dome missile-defense battery to the UAE along with Israeli military personnel to operate it in order to shield the Gulf nation from Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks.

Two Israeli jets landed in the city of Al-Ain in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday evening, according to flight radars, and headed back to Israel after an apparent four-hour visit.