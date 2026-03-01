HOSTILITIES ESCALATE

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

Three servicemembers have been killed and five seriously injured, CENTCOM said

Three U.S. servicemembers have been killed since the start of hostilities with Iran on Saturday, CENTCOM announced on Sunday morning, with five more seriously wounded.

In addition, several others “sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty,” the statement read, without details of where the injured troops were located or when the fatal strikes occurred.

They are the first U.S. casualties in the war, which the U.S. has named Operation Epic Fury and Israel, which is jointly conducting strikes with the Americans, has named Operation Roaring Lion. Eleven people — all civilians — have been killed in Israel.

Three people have also been killed and 58 injured in the United Arab Emirates, its defense ministry said Sunday, amid Iran’s strikes around the Gulf.

CENTCOM also announced Sunday that U.S. forces struck an Iranian warship at the beginning of the operation, which is “currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman.”