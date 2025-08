FLIP FLOP

Klobuchar explains her flip against Israel in supporting cutoff to military aid

Klobuchar: ‘I have supported Israel’s right to defend itself, I always will. But they aren’t changing’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said that she voted, for the first time, for resolutions blocking U.S. arms sales to Israel this week to send a message to the Israeli government of disapproval for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, even...