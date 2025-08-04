QATAR CALL
Landsman calls on Qatar to detain Hamas leaders until hostages are freed
The congressman, in a letter rejecting an offer for a staffer to travel to Qatar, said that the kingdom needs to do more to pressure Hamas
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) called on Qatar last week to step up more forcefully to pressure Hamas and bring about a hostage-release and ceasefire deal in Gaza, including taking into custody the Hamas leaders who have long enjoyed safe...
Become a premium subscriber