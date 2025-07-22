PRESIDENTIAL SURPRISE
Trump was ‘caught off guard’ by Israeli strikes in Syria and on church in Gaza, White House says
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: ‘In both accounts, the president quickly called the prime minister to rectify those situations’
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that President Donald Trump was “caught off guard” by recent Israeli actions in Syria and Gaza, noting that he had called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to air his concerns. ...
Become a premium subscriber