the path not taken
Harris overlooked advice to more strongly tout support for Israel, according to new book
Memos from former Christie and Cuomo aide Maria Comella urged the former VP to more vocally call out the far-left elements of her party to win the election
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
In the closing weeks of former Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential run last year, her campaign solicited guidance on how to win over the moderate and persuadable Republican voters she would need to defeat Donald Trump.
One of the...
