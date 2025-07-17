switching gears
Jewish Voice for Peace restructures, sets its sights on the ballot box
After legal and structural changes, the anti-Israel group has switched its focus from protests and advocacy to organizing for and against candidates
Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images
Jewish Voice for Peace, a far-left anti-Israel advocacy group that has built a growing profile in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks, is pivoting to a new organizational structure that will soon allow it to engage...
