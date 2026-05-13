Nostra Aetate Award

Cardinal Dolan hails 60 years of Catholic-Jewish ‘friendship’ at AJC award ceremony

The American Jewish Committee awarded the former archbishop of New York its Nostra Aetate at Sixty Award

Reflecting on his tenure as the archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan said it would be “difficult” to serve in his former position without the friendship of Jewish people, noting that Jews are a “respected part of the fabric” of New York City.

At the American Jewish Committee’s Manhattan headquarters on Tuesday, Dolan spoke alongside Rabbi Noam Marans, the organization’s director of interreligious affairs. The conversation took place as the AJC honored Dolan with the Nostra Aetate at Sixty Award for his work combating antisemitism and improving Catholic-Jewish relations.

Nostra Aetate (“In Our Time”), a declaration published in 1965 by the Roman Catholic Church, signified a turning point in the church’s teachings and relations with Judaism. It denounced antisemitism and rejected the notion that Jews were collectively responsible for the death of Jesus.

Although the document marked a pivotal change in Catholic-Jewish relations, a 2024 study of American Christians’ attitudes towards Jews and Israel found that among the three surveyed groups — evangelicals, mainline Protestants and Catholics — Catholics were the least supportive of Jewish interests and causes and exhibited the highest support for antisemitic tropes.

Dolan, who served as archbishop of New York from 2009 to 2025 and is currently co-chief chaplain for the New York Police Department, said improving relations between the two religions has been a personal mission throughout his career. Dolan also served as president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops from 2010 to 2013.

“Even if I were an agnostic, I would like to think I would be nauseated by the antisemitism we see going on in the world, in our own country and our own city,” said Dolan. “From a human point of view, even if I were not a man of faith, I would like to think I would simply say, ‘this ain’t right.’”

From a religious standpoint, Dolan said he was “so proud” of Nostra Aetate, highlighting that “Jewish-Catholic friendship” is only 60 years old.

Marans said that although Dolan’s history as an advocate for the Jewish people is well established, his solidarity in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in Israel was particularly notable. The cardinal had been in Rome at the time of the attacks, and when he returned to New York City, he visited local synagogues, met with hostage families and survivors and facilitated a financial contribution from the New York Archdiocese to rebuild a home destroyed by Hamas.

“Cardinal Dolan has never hesitated to extend a hand of friendship to the Jewish community,” said Marans. “In a time when antisemitic incidents have spiked, he has always spoken out and showed up.”

“As much as anyone, Cardinal Dolan knows the scourge of antisemitism is a problem we all have to solve, not just Jews.”

Several New York Jewish and Catholic leaders attended the award ceremony, including Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis; Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, executive director emeritus of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York; and Father Ryan Muldoon, director of the Office of Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs for the Archdiocese of New York.