Bipartisan House bill would expedite arms sales to Abraham Accords partners

Rep. Lawler: ‘I am committed to strengthening our relationships with regional partners and putting our ally Israel in the best position possible to do the same’

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) introduced bipartisan legislation on Thursday that would expedite arms sales to U.S. partners that normalize relations with Israel and work with the U.S. in its efforts to counter...