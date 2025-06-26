BETTER PROTECTION

More security may have prevented the Capital Jewish Museum shooting, Sarah Milgrim’s father says

Milgrim and other Israeli Embassy employees were constantly dealing with security threats, facing harassment upon leaving the building

Bob Milgrim, the father of Sarah Milgrim, one of two Israeli Embassy employees who were killed last month at the Capital Jewish Museum, told Jewish leaders on Wednesday that better security at the event where his daughter was slain might have prevented the attack.

Milgrim’s comments were delivered to an audience of Jewish Federations of North America and Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations leaders visiting Washington to advocate to Congress and the administration for increased security funding and other security resources to protect the Jewish community.

“Had there been more security at the event where Sarah and Yaron [Lischinsky] were tragically murdered, had there been more security outside, watching the crowd, I feel that it possibly could have identified the shooter pacing back and forth and possibly disarmed him,” Milgrim said.

Milgrim added that a heavy police presence was necessary when his family was sitting shiva in Kansas following his daughter’s death, including police cars parked in front of the family’s home and a SWAT team a few blocks away.

“It’s unbelievable,” Milgrim said. He noted that his local Jewish community had been targeted in an antisemitic shooting years earlier, in the 2014 attack at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, Kan.

Milgrim highlighted that security was an ongoing consideration for his daughter as an embassy employee during her life.

He said that, at one point, the embassy had opted to drive employees home to protect them from protesters camped outside, who threw items at embassy staffers and may have attempted to follow them home.

He said that, later, on multiple occasions, individuals in cars chased his daughter as she left the embassy, screaming anti-Israel slogans at her.

“She would take off running,” Milgrim said. “She didn’t feel so good.”

He urged Jewish leaders to call for “as much security as possible at all events,” including armed security and a visible police presence.

He also reflected on his daughter’s impact on their family, saying that he saw her passion for Judaism and Israel grow as she began preparing for her bat mitzvah, which Sarah had wanted to hold in Israel.

“That was the spark that started her journey of a love for Israel and Zionism,” Milgrim said. He explained, through tears, that growing up in a small Jewish community in southern Missouri, he “didn’t even know what the word Zionism meant. … [Sarah’s] life’s journey, and her studies, and her work eventually took her to the Israeli Embassy.”