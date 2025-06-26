Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Israeli ambassador tells Jewish leaders, senators that U.S. ...strikes ‘destroyed’ Iran’s nuclear sites

Schumer congratulates Mamdani for presumed NYC mayoral prima...ry win

Trump announces meeting with Iran but says a nuclear agreeme...nt ‘is not necessary’

Trump denies report that U.S. strikes did not destroy Irania...n nuclear facilities

Brandeis Center files suit against MIT for antisemitic discr...imination and harassment against Jewish students

Support among Democrats for Senate war powers resolution gro...wing 

Cruz amendment to Senate war powers resolution seeks to prai...se Trump’s Iran strikes

Schumer struggles to live up to ‘shomer’ designation amid pr...essure from his party 

House Committee votes to boost security grant proposal by $3...0 million

Trump says ‘China can continue to purchase Oil from Iran’...

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter to Iranians: Now is the ti...me to help yourselves

Prominent Qatari royal boosts Zohran Mamdani on social media

U.S. is prepared to counter potential closure of Strait of H...ormuz, CENTCOM nominee says

Sharansky: ‘The Iranian regime was exposed before its people... as a paper tiger’

Trump slams Israel for responding to Iranian ceasefire viola...tion

House Jewish Caucus presses Hegseth over press secretary Kin...gsley Wilson’s antisemitic rants 

Iran violates ceasefire with Israel within hours of its begi...nning

Will Iran’s nuclear program survive the U.S. and Israeli str...ikes?

Bipartisan Senate resolution condemns recent antisemitic att...acks

Mamdani’s ascent in NYC mayoral primary alarms Jewish voters...

Quick Hits

BETTER PROTECTION

More security may have prevented the Capital Jewish Museum shooting, Sarah Milgrim’s father says

Milgrim and other Israeli Embassy employees were constantly dealing with security threats, facing harassment upon leaving the building

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Mourners lights candles during a vigil outside of the White House on May 22, 2025 in Washington, DC for the victims of the Capital Jewish Museum shooting on Wednesday evening, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim.

By
Marc Rod
June 26, 2025

Bob Milgrim, the father of Sarah Milgrim, one of two Israeli Embassy employees who were killed last month at the Capital Jewish Museum, told Jewish leaders on Wednesday that better security at the event where his daughter was slain might have prevented the attack.

Milgrim’s comments were delivered to an audience of Jewish Federations of North America and Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations leaders visiting Washington to advocate to Congress and the administration for increased security funding and other security resources to protect the Jewish community.

“Had there been more security at the event where Sarah and Yaron [Lischinsky] were tragically murdered, had there been more security outside, watching the crowd, I feel that it possibly could have identified the shooter pacing back and forth and possibly disarmed him,” Milgrim said.

Milgrim added that a heavy police presence was necessary when his family was sitting shiva in Kansas following his daughter’s death, including police cars parked in front of the family’s home and a SWAT team a few blocks away.

“It’s unbelievable,” Milgrim said. He noted that his local Jewish community had been targeted in an antisemitic shooting years earlier, in the 2014 attack at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, Kan.

Milgrim highlighted that security was an ongoing consideration for his daughter as an embassy employee during her life.

He said that, at one point, the embassy had opted to drive employees home to protect them from protesters camped outside, who threw items at embassy staffers and may have attempted to follow them home.

He said that, later, on multiple occasions, individuals in cars chased his daughter as she left the embassy, screaming anti-Israel slogans at her.

“She would take off running,” Milgrim said. “She didn’t feel so good.”

He urged Jewish leaders to call for “as much security as possible at all events,” including armed security and a visible police presence.

He also reflected on his daughter’s impact on their family, saying that he saw her passion for Judaism and Israel grow as she began preparing for her bat mitzvah, which Sarah had wanted to hold in Israel. 

“That was the spark that started her journey of a love for Israel and Zionism,” Milgrim said. He explained, through tears, that growing up in a small Jewish community in southern Missouri, he “didn’t even know what the word Zionism meant. … [Sarah’s] life’s journey, and her studies, and her work eventually took her to the Israeli Embassy.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice