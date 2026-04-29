COMMUNITY TARGETED

Two Jewish men stabbed in heavily Jewish London suburb

The attack, the latest in a series of violent incidents targeting London’s Jewish community, has been declared a terrorist incident

Two Jewish men in a heavily Jewish suburb of London were stabbed on Wednesday in what police called a terrorist incident.

The victims — one in his 70s and one in his 30s — remain hospitalized in stable condition, according to the Metropolitan Police, after the attack shortly before noon in Golders Green.

The suspect, a 45-year-old man who allegedly also attempted to stab law enforcement, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder, police said in a statement. The man had “a history of serious violence and mental health issues,” Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley told reporters.

“This has now formally been declared a terrorist incident,” said Laurence Taylor, London’s head of counterterrorism policing, adding that police are investigating “whether this attack was deliberately targeting the Jewish community in London.”

The stabbing is the latest in a string of violent attacks against Jewish individuals and sites around London in recent months, which U.K. Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has called a “sustained campaign of violence and intimidation.” He said following the attack that “words of condemnation are no longer sufficient.”

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called a high-level emergency government meeting on Wednesday in response to the latest attack.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the attack “appalling,” adding that “London’s Jewish community have been the target of a series of shocking antisemitic attacks. There must be absolutely no place for antisemitism in society.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he was “horrified by yet another violent attack on Jews in broad daylight on the streets of London” and called on the British government to “take urgent and immediate action before the next antisemitic attack occurs.”

Last week, an arsonist who pleaded guilty to attacking a London synagogue was released on bail. Also this month, two suspects in an arson attack on another London synagogue were similarly released on bail. A building that used to house the Jewish Futures charity and still bears its name on the side was targeted in a separate arson attack.

In addition, four ambulances belonging to a Jewish volunteer emergency service in Golders Green were set on fire last month. Four people have been charged in that attack, which the Met Police said they were investigating as an antisemitic hate crime.

British authorities are also investigating whether the recent surge of attacks targeting Jewish institutions in the country is linked to Iran.