Jeffries, Schumer criticize Trump for striking Iranian nuclear facilities

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

BREAKING U.S. military strikes Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow

RECENT NEWS

Jeffries, Schumer criticize Trump for striking Iranian nucle...ar facilities

U.S. military strikes Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordo...w

Supreme Court rules unanimously to allow terror victims to s...ue Palestinian Authority, PLO

Rahm Emanuel sees ‘flashing yellow light’ on U.S. strike on ...Iran

Rep. Randy Fine says he’s on Capitol Hill to be a leader aga...inst antisemitism

Rep. Max Miller says he was run off the road, threatened by ...pro-Palestinian activist

In apparent shift, CNN describes Arab-Israeli towns as Pales...tinian

With Ling Ye, pro-Israel activists see opportunity to unseat... DSA-backed Alexa Avilés in South Brooklyn city council primary

Ratcliffe: Iran’s at the nuclear goal line — and wants to sc...ore

Trump, Rubio swear in Charles Kushner as ambassador to Franc...e

Iranian missiles hit hospital in Negev and residential areas... in central Israel, injuring 89

More signs of stagnation for imperiled Rayburn nomination

House, Senate lawmakers push repeal of Syria sanctions legis...lation

Top Senate Democrats caution Trump against potential U.S. Ir...an strikes

Morgan Ortagus joins U.S. mission to the U.N. after NSC shak...eup

The key moments from the testy Tucker Carlson-Ted Cruz showd...own

Trump: If supporters think Iran can have nuclear weapons, th...ey should oppose me

Cuomo denounces Mamdani for defending calls to ‘globalize th...e intifada’

Hegseth defends Kingsley Wilson amid questioning about antis...emitic record

Trump on U.S. striking Iran: ‘I may do it, I may not do it’...

Over 50 Israeli warplanes strike in Tehran area overnight

Is this the way Israel can compete with checkbook diplomacy?... 

How a Mediterranean vacation destination for Israelis turned... into a displaced persons hub

Lawmakers push for information on Israel evacuation efforts

Let my people leave — by land or by sea

Sen. Josh Hawley dismisses isolationists’ concerns that Iran... strike would prompt global war

Signs of division among Senate Republicans over striking Ira...nian nuclear site

Lankford cautions bombing Fordow could leave enriched uraniu...m in place

Colorado Sens. Bennet, Hickenlooper push for more NSGP fundi...ng after Boulder attack

Zohran Mamdani says ‘globalize the intifada’ is expression o...f Palestinian rights

Israeli national security advisor: Iran operation will not e...nd without strike on Fordow nuclear facility

Bipartisan House resolution backs Israel’s strikes on Iran

Iran likely to retain nuclear capabilities at Fordow if U.S.... does not assist Israel – expert

Trump dismisses Gabbard’s earlier assessment that Iran wasn’...t building nuclear weapons

Israel kills Iranian military chief of staff as attacks from... Tehran slow down

Quick Hits

DEMOCRATIC DEBATE

Jeffries, Schumer criticize Trump for striking Iranian nuclear facilities

The top House Democrat warned that the attacks could ‘risk American entanglement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during the March for Israel on the National Mall November 14, 2023 in Washington, DC (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By
Marc Rod
June 21, 2025

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) criticized President Donald Trump for carrying out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities without congressional authorization, a voice of opposition that was echoed by many leading Democrats on Capitol Hill.

Jeffries said in a statement less than two hours after Trump announced the strikes that Trump “misled the country about his intentions, failed to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force and risks American entanglement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East.”

He said that the Trump administration must explain to the country why it carried out the strikes and brief Congress.

“Donald Trump shoulders complete and total responsibility for any adverse consequences that flow from his unilateral military action,” Jeffries continued.

Schumer, in a similarly critical statement, said that “no president should be allowed to unilaterally march this nation into something as consequential as war with erratic threats and no strategy” and said he would be urging all lawmakers to support war powers legislation to block further military action against Iran, and called for an immediate vote.

He said Trump must explain his actions to the American people.

“Confronting Iran’s ruthless campaign of terror, nuclear ambitions, and regional aggression demands strength, resolve, and strategic clarity,” Schumer said. “The danger of wider, longer, and more devastating war has now dramatically increased.”

Senior congressional Democrats were largely left out of the loop about the strikes before they occurred, while Republican leaders have said they were briefed.

Administration officials traditionally brief “Gang of Eight” officials — the top Republican and Democrat in each chamber and the chairs and ranking members of the Intelligence Committees — before carrying out major sensitive operations.

Sources familiar with the situation told Jewish Insider that Jeffries received a notification after the operation was likely already underway, but had not been fully briefed, and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, was not briefed prior to the strikes.

Sources familiar with the situation told JI that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Tom Cotton (R-AR) were briefed before the strikes.

Johnson pushed back on claims that the administration had illegally sidestepped Congress, saying, “Leaders in Congress were aware of the urgency of this situation and the Commander-in-Chief evaluated that the imminent danger outweighed the time it would take for Congress to act.”

“The President fully respects the Article I power of Congress, and tonight’s necessary, limited, and targeted strike follows the history and tradition of similar military actions under presidents of both parties,” Johnson continued.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) called Jeffries’ statement “an embarrassment,” saying Trump had prevented Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Many Democrats in both chambers have gone further than Jeffries in their responses, explicitly describing the strikes as unconstitutional.

“The power to declare war resides solely with Congress. Donald Trump’s unilateral decision to attack Iran is unauthorized and unconstitutional,” Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA), the House minority whip, said. “In doing so, the President has exposed our military and diplomatic personnel in the region to the risk of further escalation. The American people, our men and women in uniform, and their families deserve answers.”

Some Democrats have also raised the prospect of impeaching Trump over the action. 

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said. “He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Several pro-Israel Democrats, like Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) have fully backed the strike.

“We don’t yet know what this means for the regime’s nuclear work or ambitions, but it absolutely means that the regime has been further weakened — which is good for those who want peace,” Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) said.

“It’s time for the Iranian regime to agree to the removal of all enriched uranium, comprehensive, around-the-clock inspections, and the full dismantling of their terror armies from Hamas to Hezbollah and the Houthis. That will end this conflict, and put the entire region on the path to a real and sustainable peace.”

“Iran is a terrorist nation, and we must do everything we can to stop it from acquiring a nuclear weapon,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) said. “Debates will now ensue about presidential authority and the President working with Congress. The President should work with Congress, especially those of us who recognize how important it is to finally stop Iran.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said that Iran should immediately end its nuclear program and stop funding terrorism, but also called for Congress to repeal the 2001 and 2002 authorizations for use of military force “so that the American public can get an open & thorough debate on war-making.”

Jewish Insider Congressional correspondent Emily Jacobs contributed to this report

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice