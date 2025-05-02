Trump campaign staffer Martin Marks serving as White House Jewish liaison

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump dismisses multiple Biden appointees to U.S. Holocaust ...Memorial Council

Under fire, Harvard releases reports on antisemitism, Islamo...phobia on campus

Fox News woos Jewish viewers amid perceived media bias again...st Israel

Israel rejects 5-year ceasefire, hostage-release deal withou...t Hamas disarming

Syria’s al-Sharaa discussed prospects for normalization with... Israel with GOP lawmaker

Wasserman Schultz: Arab, Israeli leaders say Iran deal must ...cover proxy activity

Trump says he would meet with Iranian supreme leader in Time... interview

Jewish Senate Dems accuse Trump of weaponizing antisemitism ...to attack universities

AJC searches for a middle ground on Trump’s campus antisemit...ism moves, CEO Ted Deutch says

From Jerusalem to the Vatican: Cardinal Pizzaballa emerges a...s a contender for the papacy

Campus protests fizzle out in 2025

Huckabee: Americans ‘greatly benefit’ from close ties to Isr...ael

Israeli President Herzog calls Gov. Shapiro after arson atta...ck on Pa. governor’s mansion

Shapiro avoids ‘antisemitism’ label on arson attack in ‘Good... Morning America’ interview

From seminary to secretary: How Uri Monson balances Pennsylv...ania’s budget and keeps Shabbat

Pro-Israel Dems warn Witkoff that Iran must restore inspecto...rs’ access to nuclear sites

California school district votes to renew ethnic studies con...tract with vendor accused of antisemitism

Israel boxed in as Trump blocks Iran attack and pursues deal

Brad Sherman’s primary challenger Jake Rakov stays in step w...ith him on Israel policy

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

SCOOP

Trump campaign staffer Martin Marks serving as White House Jewish liaison

Before turning to politics, Marks was a writer and owned a yoga studio in Palm Beach

X/Martin Marks

Martin Marks

By
Gabby Deutch
May 2, 2025

Martin Marks, who oversaw President Donald Trump’s efforts to win over Jewish voters in the 2024 election, has recently begun serving as the White House liaison to the Jewish community, a White House spokesperson confirmed to Jewish Insider on Thursday. 

Marks’ appointment to the role is a shift for Trump, who did not appoint a Jewish liaison in his first term, instead opting for son-in-law Jared Kushner to informally serve in that role, alongside former antisemitism special envoy Elan Carr. 

“President Trump is committed to restoring peace through strength, bringing the hostages home and combatting antisemitism at home and abroad,” Taylor Rogers, the White House assistant press secretary, said in a statement to JI. “The White House Faith Office is delivering on the President’s promise to protect religious freedom for Americans of all faiths, including Jewish Americans.”

Marks’ formal title is special assistant to the president and director of Jewish engagement in the White House Faith Office, which is headed by Pastor Paula White, who gave a shout-out to Marks at a National Day of Prayer Event at the White House on Thursday. Marks did not respond to a request for comment.

“Martin is a friend and a terrific advocate for our community. On a personal level, the only reason a Jewish student spoke about antisemitism at the [2024] Republican National Convention is because of Martin. He knew how important it was,” said Shabbos Kestenbaum, a former Harvard student who is suing the school over allegations of antisemitism. Marks also coordinated Trump’s visit to the Ohel, the grave of the Chabad Rebbe, in Queens, on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. 

Historically, the Jewish liaison has acted as a conduit between presidents and the American Jewish community, responsible for understanding and communicating their diverse concerns to the White House. Marks takes on the role as Trump makes tackling antisemitism a top priority of his second administration, although Jewish communal reaction to his policies has been mixed. Marks will also likely field Jewish community members’ reaction to the ongoing Iran nuclear negotiations and to the war in Gaza. 

Nathan Diament, executive director of public policy for the Orthodox Union, said Marks has been instrumental in understanding Jewish communal concerns about the Trump administration’s freeze on funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which provides hundreds of millions of dollars to vulnerable nonprofits including synagogues and Jewish community centers.  

“We’ve been trying to shake that loose for several weeks, and Martin has been very, very helpful with that,” said Diament, who declined to share whether the White House has given him confirmation that the funds will, in fact, be resumed. “He’s been a good facilitator in terms of getting issues in front of the people that need to hear about them.”

Marks organized a Passover event at the White House in April, with Rabbi Levi Shemtov, executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad), ensuring that the food was entirely kosher for Passover. Several dozen people attended, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

“It’s heartening to see the regard with which the faith operation in the White House is approaching the Jewish component of American life,” Shemtov told JI. “Many senior White House staff came [to the event], most of them Jewish. One of the Cabinet secretaries and a few other senior administration officials showed up. Forty people, maybe 50, and they ate kosher-for-Passover food and celebrated our faith. Sometimes people don’t understand that the United States of America is 98% not Jewish.”

Prior to joining the Trump campaign last year, Marks’ political experience included a brief congressional bid in 2022, when he entered the Republican primary to unseat Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL), though he dropped out before voting began. His mother, handbag designer Lana Marks, served as U.S. ambassador to South Africa in Trump’s first term, and Marks was her “senior advisor and chief strategist” during her confirmation hearings, according to a biography on his campaign website. He moved with her to Pretoria to continue serving as an informal advisor. 

He earned an MFA at New York University and worked as a writer for years, publishing articles in media outlets including Vanity Fair and The New Yorker’s humor section. He later opened a yoga studio in Palm Beach, where he grew up. His family has been part of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club for decades. The family said they joined the club because, at the time, many other private Palm Beach clubs did not allow Jews to become members.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice