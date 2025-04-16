Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Tenney, Moskowitz reintroduce federal anti-BDS legislation

The legislation would require federal contractors to certify that they are not engaged in boycotts of Israel

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Reps. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL)

By
Marc Rod
April 16, 2025

Reps. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) are set to reintroduce legislation on Wednesday that would bar federal agencies from contracting with companies engaged in boycotts of Israel.

The Countering Hate Against Israel by Federal Contractors Act would require federal contractors entering into new contracts with the federal government to certify that they are not engaged in a boycott of Israel. It is modeled on legislation and executive orders in place in nearly 40 states.

Under the legislation, if any contractor is found to be in violation of the law, the individual or company would have 30 days to take corrective action or its contract would be terminated. The legislation would cover any federal contract worth more than $100,000, and, if passed, impact contracts starting as of Jan. 1, 2026.

The bill was first introduced in 2023 and amassed 23 co-sponsors in addition to Tenney — three Democrats and 20 Republicans — but did not move forward. 

“The BDS [Boycott, Divest and Sanctions] movement promotes and normalizes anti-Semitism by singling out the world’s only Jewish state and targeting Israel’s economy,” Tenney said in a statement. “The United States should not support any entity that engages in or endorses such actions.”

She said it’s time for the federal government to join the majority of states in implementing anti-BDS provisions.

“The Countering Hate Against Israel by Federal Contractors Act sends a clear message that the United States stands firmly against anti-Semitism and remains committed to supporting our greatest ally,” Tenney said in a statement. 

Moskowitz said in a statement, “Taxpayer dollars should not be going towards groups that engage in antisemitic boycotts targeting Israel.”

He added that he had been a leader on similar legislation in the Florida Legislature. “Now, Congress ought to do the same and make clear it has no place in federal contracts. The BDS movement is antisemitism, plain and simple, and this bill will ensure we’re using taxpayer dollars responsibly to stand up against hate and stand up for our ally Israel.”

