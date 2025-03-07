Speaking out

Rep. Don Bacon says antisemitic Pentagon press secretary is ‘completely unacceptable’

But the congressman — along with other GOP lawmakers who have been outspoken against antisemitism — didn’t explicitly call on Kingsley Wilson to step down

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) on Friday criticized the hiring of Kingsley Wilson, who has a lengthy history of sharing antisemitic conspiracy theories, as deputy press secretary at the Pentagon in a statement to Jewish Insider on Friday.

“Antisemitism and all forms of racism are completely unacceptable and have no place in the Pentagon or government,” Bacon, a new co-chair of the House antisemitism task force, said. “With the alarming rise in antisemitic rhetoric and attacks, we must firmly stand united with the Jewish communities here in the United States and around the world.”

Bacon is now one of just a small number of Republicans who have publicly addressed the situation, with many telling JI this week that they were not familiar with the situation or not responding to requests for comment.

JI reached out on Thursday to other Republican co-chairs of the antisemitism task force, including Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Dan Meuser (R-PA) on Thursday, but they did not respond.

Rep. Craig Goldman (R-TX), one of three Jewish House Republicans, declined to comment.

JI also spoke to several senators about Wilson’s long record of antisemitism, most of whom said they were not aware of the situation but would look into it. Those members include Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Susan Collins (R-ME), Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Thom Tillis (R-NC).