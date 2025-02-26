words of caution

In Cuomo endorsement, Rep. Ritchie Torres warns New Yorkers about far-left mayoral candidate

In announcing his endorsement on Monday of Andrew Cuomo in the race for mayor of New York City, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) argued that the state’s former governor would be best equipped to confront what he called “a level of extremism unprecedented in the history of New York.”

Torres also singled out one candidate as a source of concern, citing Zohran Mamdani, an assemblyman from Queens, as unfit for office because of his close ties to the Democratic Socialists of America, which has faced backlash for promoting a rally after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks where some participants were seen glorifying the violence and voicing antisemitic sentiments.

In an interview with Jewish Insider on Tuesday, Torres suggested his words of caution had in some ways been confirmed as a new poll showed Mamdani emerging from the crowded field to claim second place behind Cuomo, who is preparing to announce a comeback campaign in the coming days.

Mamdani, whose outspoken criticism of Israel and support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement has raised alarms among the city’s Jewish leaders, claimed only 12% among likely Democratic primary voters, trailing Cuomo, with 38%, by a wide margin. But Torres still warned that the far-left candidate’s growing popularity represents a major threat as the June primary draws closer.

“The mainstreaming of extremism into the New York City mayor’s office is a greater danger than people realize,” he told JI, even as the 2024 presidential election showed a distinct shift to the right among voters across New York City. “The DSA candidate is treacherously smart and should not be underestimated.”

Torres, a Bronx representative who is among the fiercest supporters of Israel in the House, referred to Mamdani’s statement responding to the Hamas attacks, which drew criticism for equivocating over the violence. Mamdani, Torres argued, “could not bring himself to condemn” the terrorist group “for perpetrating the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.”

“If you cannot condemn with moral clarity a terrorist organization for perpetrating the mass murder, maiming, mutilation, rape, torture and abduction of Jews, then you have no business being mayor of the most Jewish city in the world” outside of Israel, Torres said.

A spokesperson for Mamdani’s campaign declined to comment on Tuesday.

Mamdani has been a frequent critic of Cuomo’s pro-Israel advocacy, accusing him of “defending a genocide” by joining a legal team for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the the International Criminal Court’s war crime charges. Mamdani, for his part, has said he would arrest Netanyahu after the ICC issued a warrant for Netanyahu.

In assessing the current primary field, which has drawn several left-wing candidates, Torres said he ultimately concluded that Cuomo, who resigned from the governorship in 2021 amid allegations of sexual misconduct that he denies, “has the courage to stand up to” what he called “the antisemitism of the New York City Democratic Socialists of America.”

“In a post-Oct. 7 world, we can no longer afford a political establishment that appeases antisemitism,” he said. “We need a fearless and formidable fighter like Andrew Cuomo. The nature of Andrew Cuomo is not to capitulate to the antisemitism of the far left. His nature is to crush it.”

Torres declined to comment on the other leading primary challengers to Mayor Eric Adams, who has faced mounting calls to resign as he fights a federal corruption case that has sunk his approval ratings and in many ways paralyzed his government. The Democratic primary field also includes Brad Lander, the city comptroller; Scott Stringer, the former comptroller; and state Sens. Jessica Ramos and Zellnor Myrie.

As he readies his campaign, Cuomo is building support in the Jewish community, even as he faces continued resentment among Orthodox leaders who viewed his crackdown on religious gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic as discriminatory.

Torres, who is the first elected official to support Cuomo’s nascent campaign, is among a growing number of city leaders and groups to preemptively back the candidate in waiting, such as Carl McCall, the former state comptroller, and the New York City District Council of Carpenters.

Torres, who called for Cuomo to resign three years ago but has said he is not interested in “relitigating” his departure from office, backed Andrew Yang for mayor four years ago. The congressman is himself now weighing a campaign to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, in next year’s election.

In the meantime, Torres said he is prepared to help Cuomo when he enters the race, which could come as soon as this weekend. He clarified that his early support is an “affirmation” of the former governor “rather than a negation of any other candidate” in the primary.

“Having said that,” the DSA “is a singular danger to the city,” Torres told JI, calling the group’s conduct in the wake of Hamas’ attacks “abominable” amid a recent surge in antisemitism sparked in part by the war in Gaza.

“New York City is in danger of becoming ground zero for anti-Zionism and antisemitism in America,” Torres warned.